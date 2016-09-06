Metro high school soccer roundups

FARGO—Momamud Ahmed scored in the 72nd minute to push Grand Forks Red River past Fargo North 1-0 in EDC play on Tuesday.

Charles Thielman recorded 10 saves for Fargo North.

Carter Krenelka tallied nine saves for the Roughriders.

Fargo North is now 0-4-1 in the EDC and 1-5-1 overall.

Fargo South 0, West Fargo Sheyenne 0

WEST FARGO—Fargo South and West Fargo Sheyenne played to a scoreless tie in EDC play. Zach Douglas recorded 10 saves for the Mustangs.

The Bruins are now 2-0-4 in the EDC and 3-1-4 overall.

Sheyenne is 0-4-1 in the EDC and 1-5-1 overall.

Fargo Shanley 2, Fargo Davies 0

FARGO—Jake Reinholz scored two goals to lead Fargo Shanley over Fargo Davies 2-0 in EDC play. Jared Fowler added four saves for the Deacons and Noah Sahr recorded six saves for the Eagles.

Shanley is now 5-0-1 in the EDC and 7-0-2 overall.

Davies moves to 3-3 in the EDC and 5-3 overall.