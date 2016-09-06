Metro high school volleyball roundups

Fargo Shanley's Katie Roberts (3) digs the ball out of the net as teammate Hannah Manz and West Fargo's Tiana Pfaff watch the play develop during EDC volleyball play Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, at the Packers gym in West Fargo.David Samson / The Forum

Fargo Shanley's Emily Dietz, left, and Ciara Berg defend a shot by West Fargo's Tiana Pfaff during EDC volleyball play Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, at the Packers gym in West Fargo.David Samson / The Forum

FARGO—Alexis Bachmeier's 22 kills fueled Fargo North to a 3-1 EDC victory over Fargo Davies on Tuesday.

Kylee Bergantine tallied seven kills and McKenna Mikkelsen added 26 digs for the Eagles.

Kaia Hudson recorded 58 digs and Maddie Holm added 30 assists for the Spartans.

Fargo North is now 3-0 in the EDC and 7-2 overall.

The Eagles are 1-3 in the EDC and 5-4 overall.

Fargo Shanley 3, West Fargo 2

FARGO—Kylie Kanswicher tallied 16 kills and 12 digs in Fargo Shanley's 3-2 win over West Fargo in EDC play on Tuesday.

Darian Chwialkowski recorded 28 kills in the loss for the Packers.

Emily Dietz added 11 kills and Brookelyn Dew added 14 digs for the Deacons.

West Fargo is now 1-2 in the EDC and 5-4 overall.

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Wahpeton 0

WEST FARGO—Albi Blanche recorded eight aces along with eight digs and Jill Bledsoe tallied eight kills and seven digs to lead West Fargo Sheyenne to a 3-0 EDC win over Wahpeton. McKenzie Newton and Brooke Prochaska each added 10 assists for the Mustangs.

West Fargo Sheyenne is now 7-2 overall with a 3-0 EDC record.

Fargo South 3, Valley City 2

FARGO—Anna Brakke led Fargo South with 16 kills in their 3-2 win over Valley City on Tuesday.

Mackenzie Korbel tallied nine blocks and Abbie Sherva added 36 digs for the Bruins.

Fargo South is 1-2 in the EDC and 4-5 overall.

Fargo Oak Grove 3, Norman County West 0

HALSTAD, Minn.—Emily Teigen totaled 12 kills and Emily Card added 28 assists in the 3-0 win for the Grovers.

Avery Zasada tallied five digs and Kelyn Johnson recorded eight kills for Oak Grove.

Moorhead Park Christian 3, Maple Valley 1

TOWER CITY, N.D.—Niisa Hoiberg tallied 14 kills along with 22 digs to lead Moorhead Park Christian over Maple Valley 3-1. Taryn Nellermoe added 31 assists for the Falcons.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

WADENA, Minn.—Faith Anderson recorded 14 kills along with three blocks and Jenna Jacobson tallied 11 assists to lead Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton over Wadena-Deer Creek 3-0.

Paige Fabre added 20 digs for the Rebels.

Moorhead 3, Bemidji 0

BEMIDJI, Minn.—Brooke Tonsfeldt 13 recorded kills and Kortney Carney totaled 32 assists to lead Moorhead to a 3-0 win against Bemidji. Maci Hart added 17 digs for the Spuds.