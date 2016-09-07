DeLuca: 'These games are precious as far as I'm concerned'

North Dakota State senior linebacker Nick DeLuca keys on the Charleston Southern backfield on Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome. David Samson / The Forum

FARGO—Even if his shoulder is still not 100 percent, and even though Saturday's opponent is a non-conference game, there is no playing it safe for North Dakota State linebacker Nick DeLuca. It's his senior year, after all.

Hanging out on the sidelines acting like a student assistant coach is not what he has in mind against Eastern Washington—the No. 8-ranked team the top-ranked Bison will play Saturday, Sept. 10, at Gate City Bank Field in the Fargodome.

"I just wanted to get back, I feel like these games are precious as far as I'm concerned," DeLuca said. "I don't want to miss anything and I want to be there for my teammates."

DeLuca was injured in the early moments of the second half in the season opener against Charleston Southern. He was running toward the sideline on a play that was headed to the outside of the Gate City Bank Field turf when he dove and landed with his arm extended over his head.

"And I felt it pop out," he said. "I knew something was up—it didn't feel good."

DeLuca sat out the entire second half and his status for the Eagles game, even with a bye week, was uncertain. But he returned to practice earlier this week and he said on Tuesday, Sept. 6, that he'll play with a brace.

NDSU will need every defensive weapon it can find. Eastern brings a perennially-explosive offense to the Fargodome that uses a high tempo attack partial to the pass. The Eagles' 496 passing yards in the 45-42 win over Washington State was the most by an FCS team on opening weekend by more than 100 yards.

Sam Houston State had 389 in defeating Division II Oklahoma Panhandle State 59-21.

"We have a big challenge with these guys coming in here," DeLuca said. "Their passing attack is one of the best we're going to face. We're really excited and I want to be in the game plan for this week."

At least the bye week came at the right time for DeLuca, who has not missed many games in his four years. He had a meniscus issue in his knee as a freshman but recovery took just one week, he said.

"This is probably the first real injury that I've had," he said. "It was definitely concerning, especially being my senior year. I don't want to miss anything."

Up next: No. 8 Eastern Washington at No. 1 North Dakota State

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

TV: KVLY Radio: 107.9-FM