Valley City State adds six members to athletic hall of fame
VALLEY CITY, N.D.—The Valley City State athletic department has announced the addition of six new members to the Viking Hall of Fame.
The class will be honored with a banquet and induction ceremony during homecoming weekend, which is Sept. 23-24 at the VCSU Student Center cafeteria.
Leroy Anderson (men's basketball), Dwayne Smith (men's basketball), Lori Johnson (women's basketball), Kathy Mans (women's basketball/volleyball/softball/track), Kendall Railing (cross country/men's basketball/track) and Lloyd Joseph (football) are the six new members.