VIDEO: Clay County deputies in armed standoff near bridge north of Ulen

    Valley City State adds six members to athletic hall of fame

    By Forum staff reports Today at 11:30 a.m.

    VALLEY CITY, N.D.—The Valley City State athletic department has announced the addition of six new members to the Viking Hall of Fame.

    The class will be honored with a banquet and induction ceremony during homecoming weekend, which is Sept. 23-24 at the VCSU Student Center cafeteria.

    Leroy Anderson (men's basketball), Dwayne Smith (men's basketball), Lori Johnson (women's basketball), Kathy Mans (women's basketball/volleyball/softball/track), Kendall Railing (cross country/men's basketball/track) and Lloyd Joseph (football) are the six new members.

