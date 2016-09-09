Bison Game Day: Couple 'Bisonize' party bus for tailgating

Dave and Alice Vandal of Sabin, Minn., stand in front ot their tailgating bus, which displays a photo of former North Dakota State quarterback Brock Jensen celebrating a game-winning touchdown at Kansas State. Photo by Kevin Schnepf / The Forum

When Dave and Alice Vandal of Sabin, Minn., purchased a party limousine bus, they had to "Bisonize" it.

It's noticeable. Covering one side of the bus is a giant photo of former North Dakota State quarterback Brock Jensen celebrating his game-winning touchdown at Kansas State in 2013.

"It really shows that the strength of the Bison is within," Alice said, referring to the slogan that is inscripted on their van above the Jensen photo. "This picture really says it all."

The Vandals turned the party bus into the tailgating rig that sits in a reserved lot west of the Fargodome for every NDSU home football game. It's a rig that will make a trip to Iowa on Sept. 17 when the Bison play the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The bus is equipped with three tables, each with four seats. The seats, which used to be red, are now covered with green and gold, custom-made covers—highlighted with the Bison logo. There is a mini bar off to one side.

And in the back of the bus are four seats that face what used to be a pole for strip dancing. That pole now has a circular table surrounding it.

Prior to the Aug. 27 season-opening game against Charleston Southern, the van provided timely cover when a hail storm hit the tailgating area. And it will provide comfortable riding when their group heads down to Iowa.

"There will be about 10 of us going to Iowa," Alice said. "We can't wait. It will be a fun trip."