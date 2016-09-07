Preps Plus: Football games to watch this week

West Fargo is coming off a huge 19-16 win at Bismarck Century in a battle between the No. 1 and No. 2 Class 3A teams in the state. The Packers won despite three interceptions and bad snaps on special teams that led to a Bismarck safety and a botched extra point. The Packers also had nine penalties for 77 yards.

It was ugly and the Packers still won.

"It means you're finding a way to come out on top," West Fargo coach Jay Gibson said. "It wasn't so much that we didn't play well. Century took a lot of things away from us. They understand how to win. So no one is giving them any credit. I don't quite get it. That QB they have is really good. I didn't think they could replace what they had last year. They threw the ball really well and they controlled the football. The way I look at it is they ran many, many, many plays, but still only ended up with 16 points. We just really tightened up when it got close to the goal line."

South is coming off a 35-0 drubbing from Bismarck. The Packers won't take the Bruins lightly.

"We need to have a cleaner game," Gibson said. "That's too many penalties and too many mistakes. There was a lot of things that weren't perfect. We are a high school team and we are not perfect."

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at Breckenridge

7 p.m., Friday, at Breckenridge High School

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton football coach Anthony Soderberg knows the task in front of his defense when it comes to Breckenridge.

"We are fully aware that they have a very, very good QB and a very, very good wide receiver," Soderberg said. "We are fully aware of it and that's a tough situation to handle. There's a lot of chemistry there."

Senior quarterback Carson Yaggie and senior wide receiver Stevin Lipp is that tough situation.

Breckenridge gave up 25 first-half points to Frazee in Week 1 and trailed by 11 at halftime. It took a last-minute touchdown from Yaggie to get a 26-25 win for the Cowboys. Yaggie finished with 200 yards and two touchdowns passing and two rushing touchdowns. Lipp had five catches for 111 yards and a 71-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter to get the Cowboys within five.

If the Rebels want to get to 2-0, they have to limit Yaggie and Lipp.

"I think last year it was a lot harder with Breckenridge," Soderberg said. "There was Yaggie, Lipp and (Easton Erbes). You had two guys that could go and catch the ball. This year they have Lipp back, but they don't have that second dominate receiver, which makes it a little bit easier to handle. Still tough, but easier."