Preps Plus: Minnesota notebook

Fergus Falls Hillcrest quarterback Sean McGuire came back to the sideline and wasn't happy in Friday's 52-42 win at Hancock.

"I feel bad because I keep throwing it to Kyler (Newman), but they can't stop him," McGuire said to Hillcrest coach Evan Newman.

Newman was in his first game as a head coach for the Comets. He had a lot going around him. He didn't care.

"I told him to just threw to whoever is open," Evan said. "I told him I didn't care who he threw to."

McGuire completed 17 of his 29 passes for 445 yards and six touchdowns. Kyler Newman caught eight of those passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns. Newman also added a rushing touchdown and 10.5 tackles, while McGuire added nine tackles, four of which went for loss.

"We're going a little bit more with the spread this year because of our quarterback," Evan said. "He's got a cannon on him, and he's a smart player, and he can read the field. Most Class 9-man defenses are set up to stop the run. There's very few potent defenses that can stop the throw."

Kyler Newman's 272 yards receiving is third in Minnesota history behind Lee Clintsman's 344 yards receiving in 2000 with Hill-Murray and Robby Hedeen's 307 yards receiving in 1996 with Cannon Falls. Kyler's four touchdown receptions is tied for second most in Minnesota history. McGuire's 445 were the 12th most passing yards in a game in Minnesota history.

Evan Newman was up until 2 a.m. after the game, attempting to upload the stats on his iPad. He was able to get them working the next morning and couldn't believe the final numbers.

"I actually didn't even know Kyler had five touchdowns," Evan said. "I didn't think anything of it until a dad texted me that it might be up there with the all-time records. Those two just feed off each other. It's pretty obvious that they have something special."

Forum area football rankings

(The Forum ranks area football teams based on who has the best chance to win a state title in their class)

1. Waubun

2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

3. Fergus Falls Hillcrest

4. Detroit Lakes

5. Fergus Falls

Mahnomen streak snapped

Mahnomen's football team had not lost a regular-season game since Oct. 9, 2009, winning 50 straight games in the regular season. On Friday, Sept. 3., Pillager ended that streak with a 24-6 win over the Indians. Mahnomen has not been below .500 since opening the 2009 season with a 49-0 loss to Hawley.

