    Preps Plus: Players of the week

    By Chris Murphy Today at 12:39 p.m.
    Anna Davison, Fargo Davies golf1 / 2
    Zach Pelzman, Ada-Borup (Minn.) football2 / 2

    Zach Pelzman

    Ada-Borup (Minn.) football

    Ada-Borup's Zach Pelzman had his first varsity start at running back Friday, Sept.3. The junior rushed for 219 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries.

    "He's lifted relentlessly for a couple of years," Ada-Borup coach Paul Tinjum said. "He was one of our backups last year. He was behind an all-state running back. He had to just wait his turn."

    Anna Davison

    Fargo Davies girls golf

    A junior, Davison tied for first at last week's Eastern Dakota Conference regular-season meet at Fargo's Edgewood golf course with a score of 81. With two other first-place finishes, Davison currently ranks third in EDC individual rankings.

    "She is a wonderful leader on and off the course," said Davies coach Heather Yarber. "I truly believe she has the game to win in the conference and at state."

