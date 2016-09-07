Preps Plus: Players of the week

Ada-Borup's Zach Pelzman had his first varsity start at running back Friday, Sept.3. The junior rushed for 219 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries.

"He's lifted relentlessly for a couple of years," Ada-Borup coach Paul Tinjum said. "He was one of our backups last year. He was behind an all-state running back. He had to just wait his turn."

Anna Davison

Fargo Davies girls golf

A junior, Davison tied for first at last week's Eastern Dakota Conference regular-season meet at Fargo's Edgewood golf course with a score of 81. With two other first-place finishes, Davison currently ranks third in EDC individual rankings.

"She is a wonderful leader on and off the course," said Davies coach Heather Yarber. "I truly believe she has the game to win in the conference and at state."

Email sports@forumcomm.com to nominate your athlete of the week