Emil hired as gymnastics coach for Fargo co-op and Davies

FARGO—Kyrstin Emil has been hired as the head coach for the Fargo South-North and Davies gymnastics teams. She will replace Rachel Brophy, who resigned after the 2016 season.

Emil was a gymnast for Fargo North for six seasons, qualifying for state every season. She's a 2013 graduate from North Dakota State.

Emil coached gymnastics in Fargo at American Gold Gymnastics for three years and has been an assistant coach for the South-North-Davies co-op since 2012.