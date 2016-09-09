Bison Game Day: Forum/WDAY FCS Power Poll

Sep 3, 2016; Ames, IA, USA; Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Reggan Northrup (9) moves to tackle Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Aaron Bailey (15) at Jack Trice Stadium. The Panthers beat the Cyclones 25-20. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 3, 2016; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Richmond Spiders wide receiver Brian Brown (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Scott Stadium. The Spiders won 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 3, 2016; Fort Worth, TX, USA; South Dakota State Jackrabbits quarterback Taryn Christion (3) throws under pressure by TCU Horned Frogs defensive tackle Aaron Curry (95) during the second half on an NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU won 59-41. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Kolpack of The Forum and Dom Izzo of WDAY, who combine to cover North Dakota State's football team all season, offer their weekly picks of the 10 best teams in Division I FCS football:

1. North Dakota State

The Bison did what they needed to do against Charleston Southern, a victory. It will look even better when the year is over.

2. Northern Iowa

UNI was impressive in its third win over Iowa State in the last six matchups. New players on defense showed up. The Panthers are in the title mix.

3. Richmond

Richmond had the most impressive win of the weekend, beating Virginia by 17 points. Spiders are clear-cut favorites in the Colonial.

4. Sam Houston

Bearkats dominated their D2 opponent in the opening week, now get an early bye week.

5. Jacksonville State

JSU also dominated its D2 opponent in North Alabama. Big challenge now stepping up to face an angry LSU team.

6. Eastern Washington

The Eagles surprised everyone with their performance in Pullman. Gage Gubrud emerged as the next great EWU quarterback and Cooper Kupp was Cooper Kupp.

7. Illinois State

ISU's transition to Jake Kolbe and a stable of running backs went smoothly against Valpo. Redbirds will face Northwestern today, one of the last games against the Big Ten.

8. The Citadel

The Bulldogs were nearly knocked off by Mercer in week 1, but found a way to win. Next to Chattanooga, they're the class of the SoCon.

9. South Dakota State

SDSU hung with the 13th-ranked team in the county into the fourth quarter. The Jacks showed they again will contend in the Valley.

10. Charleston Southern

The Bucs got into the win column, but at a steep price. They lost starting quarterback Kyle Copeland for the season and have a major distraction off the field with an NCAA investigation. Good luck in Tallahassee.