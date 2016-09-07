Fargo Shanley's Jake Reinholz has 15 goals in 8 games for Deacons so far this season. David Samson / The Forum

FARGO—Last Friday was nothing new to Fargo Shanley senior Jake Reinholz. He scored a hat trick in a 3-2 win over Moorhead at home, changed in the car, while his dad drove to Fargo North, where he nailed a 29-yard field goal in a 16-12 win, while also doing kickoffs and punts, for the football team.

Nothing to it.

"It was pretty hectic," Reinholz said.

It's the life of a soccer player that decided to put on football pads as a sophomore and kick. Reinholz finds calm in his hectic life in those drives between games with his dad.

"Usually we just talk about the soccer game before and how that went, and halfway through we'll switch to football and talk about what I need to do in that game," Reinholz said. "He's a big influence definitely in my life."

Reinholz is scoring at a hectic pace this season with the soccer team, netting 17 goals, along with three assists, for the 7-0-2 Deacons. It even has his coach scratching his head.

"I didn't think he'd score this many goals so quickly," Shanley-Oak Grove soccer coach Ryan Christianson said. "I knew he was going to score a lot, but not this much. He's gotten a lot smarter. He's always in the right place at the right time. Every time he gets the ball within shooting range he ends up scoring."

Reinholz credits his offseason to his improvement on the pitch.

"I trained a lot," Reinholz said. "I went to camps all over the nation for college. I definitely played with a lot of elite players that brought up my level of play. I think that helped prepare me for this season."

For Reinholz, it's all about the team. It's the reason he's stuck with the game he's played since he was 4 years old in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he lived until he was 5.

"He likes to goof off with the players and coaches," Christianson said. "When it comes down to it though, he gets the team going. When he needs to get back on track, he does it right away."

Reinholz's favorite goal so far is a header against West Fargo in a 4-3 win in which he scored all four goals. He's scored many so far, but there's still a goal on the football field and the pitch. He's played in both the soccer and football state titles the last two years. The Deacons are 0-4 in those games. He doesn't deal with the hectic for individual accolades.

"The team chemistry is there," Reinholz said. "I just like playing with a big team, a lot of teamwork, getting to score a lot of goals. That's probably my favorite. I think it's just the team chemistry and the teamwork and how it all works out on the field that I love."