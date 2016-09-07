Preps Plus: North Dakota notebook

Kindred's Trenton Duchscherer picks his way through the Richland defense on Saturday, August 20, 2016, in Colfax.David Samson / The Forum

Anna Goffe of Fargo North keeps an eye on the ball about to be returned by Mackenzie Korbel and Maya Krause of Fargo South during the Tuesday, August 30, 2016, game at South High School. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Fargo North volleyball coach Jenna Oestreich talks to the team before the start of the Tuesday, August 30, 2016, game at South High School. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page football coach Kevin Nesemeier knew something was different before the football season began. His senior linebacker and guard, John Lee, was organizing captain's practices and getting kids in the weight room. Senior wide receiver and defensive back Dillon Erickson announced after practices that people were lifting at a certain time and instead of players saying they weren't coming, teammates were organizing rides to the weight room.

"That's the best feeling a coach can get," Nesemeier said. "My seniors get it. They want to take charge. It takes a lot of pressure off. They respond better because we aren't forcing them to do things. It's them wanting to do it."

Last season began the same exact way for F-S-H-P's football team. The Spartans beat Drayton-Valley-Edinburg, Sargent Central and May-Port-C-G to start 3-0. They never won again, finishing 3-5. There's a different feeling this season, as the Spartans beat the same teams, but in far more dominating fashion, outscoring them 110-12.

"There's been a lot more emphasis amongst our players John (Lee), Dillon (Erickson), Carson Fetting, of not letting them get back into it," Nesemeier said. "They have developed this defensive mindset that we got the lead, we're going to keep it and we're going to expand it and no one is catching up to us."

The Spartans host Hankinson Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. in a good test to see if this 3-0 is for real.

"They're playing with a chip on their shoulder right now," Nesemeier said. "They want to prove to everybody that they're better than people are giving us credit for. We're here. We're going to make some noise this year. It's not going to be a short season. We're going to be in the playoffs and making a push for representing our school and everything we do."

Forum area football rankings

(The Forum ranks area football teams based on who has the best chance to win a state title in their class)

1. West Fargo

2. Valley City

3. Fargo Shanley

4. Kindred

5. Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page

North volleyball off to a hot start

Fargo North's volleyball team is tied at the top of the Eastern Dakota Conference standings after a 3-1 win over Fargo Davies on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Spartans won 14 games all of last season and already halfway there at 7-2.

