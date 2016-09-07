Zimmer won't announce starting QB until Sunday

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.—Sam Bradford can't remember ever suiting up for a game and not being a starter. Not even in junior high.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer isn't tipping his hand. Zimmer either will start Bradford or Shaun Hill in the opener at Tennessee, but he said Wednesday he will not announce his decision before the game.

Hill is listed No. 1 on the depth chart, and Vikings starting receiver Charles Johnson said after Wednesday's practice he mostly was working with Hill. Still, Zimmer could opt to go with Bradford, who is expected at some point to replace Teddy Bridgewater, out for the season with a knee injury.

When asked who would be his starting quarterback, Zimmer joked, "I thought we'd run the single wing this week.'' He said he will, though, eventually tell his team.

"Yeah, when I decide,'' Zimmer said. "So you can get your moles out.''

The Vikings acquired Bradford last Saturday from Philadelphia for a first-round pick in 2017 and a conditional fourth-round selection in 2018. The move came after Bridgewater suffered a dislocated left knee and torn ACL on Aug. 30 in practice.

Bradford was a high school star in Oklahoma City, started all 31 games he suited up for at the University of Oklahoma and has started all 63 times he has put on a uniform in the NFL. Whether he starts yet again will depend in part on how quickly he can learn the playbook.

"I'm much more comfortable than Sunday, that's for sure,'' said Bradford, looking back at his first Minnesota practice. "Obviously, just being around here a couple of days, it just helps seeing cutouts, watching film, having meetings, talking to coach about the plays, just going through things, obviously getting some reps in practice.''

Zimmer said Monday that Bradford and Hill would split first-team reps in practice. Johnson, though, indicated that might not fully have been the case Wednesday.

"I got more work with Shaun right now,'' Johnson said. "Sam's still coming along. He's still learning the playbook and everything. He's getting in work as well.''

Titans coach Mark Mularkey, though, wouldn't be surprised to see Bradford behind center Sunday.

"I would think the number of starts, he's a very intelligent quarterback, he's faced this defense before,'' Mularkey said. "I think they wouldn't give up a 1 and a 4 to have a guy sit very long.''

Hill is in his second year with the Vikings, and knows very well the system of offensive coordinator Norv Turner. Hill, 36, started the second preseason game at Seattle, and generally was solid.

"I keep the same approach no matter what,'' said Hill, a 14-year veteran. "That's just the way I've had to approach this league my whole career and in life. For the most part, I've been a backup quarterback in this league, and life as a backup is there's no warning. You've got to be ready.''

Hill initially was earmarked as Bridgewater's replacement. He didn't deny being caught off guard at first when Zimmer told him about the acquisition of Bradford.

"I would call it more of a shock,'' Hill said. "I was a little bit surprised.''

Bradford and Hill were teammates in St. Louis in 2014, and both say they have great respect for each other. Bradford was lost in the preseason that year with his second ACL tear in two seasons, and Hill ended up starting eight games.

Bradford, 28, said it has been challenging since he not only has to learn a new offense, but also must study Tennessee's defense. He downplayed there being any risk of losing confidence if he plays Sunday while not being fully up to speed with the playbook.

"You really approach it the same,'' Bradford said of this week. "I mean, you prepare like you're going to be the one to go out there and start on Sunday. I think that's the only way that you can approach it.''

After all, starting is all Bradford ever has known.