Strained oblique may end Plouffe's days as Twin

Due to a strained oblique and intercostal muscle suffered during Tuesday's game, Plouffe is out, "at least a couple weeks," he said, in a season with less than four weeks remaining.

After signing a one-year, $7.25 million contract last winter, Plouffe is destined for free agency again. It's unclear whether the Twins, without a full-time general manager, will try to bring back Plouffe who has played first base and third base this season, positions that could be occupied next season by Joe Mauer and Miguel Sano, respectively.

Plouffe said if his career with the Twins, the team that drafted him No. 20 overall in 2004, is over, he'd be, "pretty sad."

"It's pretty frustrating, man," Plouffe said of the injury. "Obviously we're not where we want to be as a team. With my situation, I'm trying to end the season on a high note and try to do the best I can. I thought I was doing better at the plate the last month or so. I wanted to finish the season strong. So when something like this happens it's definitely disappointing. It's just one of those things you have to deal with."

Already with two trips to the disabled list this season, Plouffe has totaled 84 games, amassing a .260 batting average, 12 homers, and 47 runs batted in in that time. He had hit .302 with five homers in his last 21 games.

"As of late, we'd seen a little of the power come back and just better at bats," manager Paul Molitor said. "It's just been a tough year for him. A lot to think about and then to have to deal with the physical injuries."

Plouffe had a similar injury in April and missed only 15 days. But when he returned, he said, he was still in pain.

"(When I) came back, it wasn't good," Plouffe said. "I should've taken longer that time."

If Plouffe, 30, would only return for a final few games at the end of the season, would that even be worth it or would he be better off ending his season and prepping for the next?

"If we're thinking about it long term, then it's probably best to let it heal," Plouffe said. "It's one of those injuries where sometimes it needs that time. If you come back too soon and you're working on it and not letting it heal, then a flare could happen. I don't know which way we're leaning toward. Maybe it won't be that bad and in five days, I'll be like, 'Hey I feel great.' But as of right now, we're not really sure."

Molitor admitted, "I don't think there's a very strong likelihood he's going to play," adding that the injury generally requires four to six weeks to heal.

Still, he wasn't ready to rule out Plouffe for the season.

"I know if I were him, I'd try to find out if there's a chance I could play," Molitor said. "To get big league at bats and big league games, you only get so many. All our games are numbered."