Concordia's Emily Fiedrich battles at the net against Valley City's Taylor Balkan (3) Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, at Memorial Auditorium. David Samson / The Forum

MOORHEAD—Emily Friedrich's 13 kills helped Concordia edge Valley City State in a 3-2 victory on Wednesday.

Haley Cuppett recorded 25 digs and 12 kills and Jena Klaphake added 36 assists for the Cobbers.

Taylor Balkan tallied 42 assists and Megan Johnson added 15 kills for the Vikings.

With the victory, Concordia is now 2-3 overall.

Valley City, with the loss, falls to 1-4.