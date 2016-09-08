Twins' GM search narrows

Jul 31, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays general manager Alex Anthopoulos addresses the media during a press conference before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—Now that the Twins have settled on a new front-office structure, seeking to hire a president of baseball operations who would in turn find the team's next general manager to handle day-to-day maneuverings, the potential pool of candidates seemingly narrows.

While it's still possible Twins owner Jim Pohlad and team president Dave St. Peter would install a talented up-and-comer in the role, the notion that they would hand the keys to the baseball side to someone who has never had the final say in trade talks and contract negotiations seems unlikely.

Toward that end, based on conversations with people currently working in the industry, here's a look at a handful of potential outside candidates with the resume, personality and judgment to serve as potential fits to lead the Twins out of the wilderness and toward a brighter future:

Alex Anthopoulos

Cited this week as a "confirmed candidate" by MLB Network, the 39-year-old native of Montreal holds an economics degree and has earned a reputation for bold trades during his six-plus seasons as general manager of the Toronto Blue Jays (2009-15).

He swung for the fences after the 2012 season with a 12-player blockbuster deal with the Miami Marlins that brought in veteran pitcher Mark Buehrle and injury-plagued shortstop Jose Reyes at the cost of young prospects such as Adeiny Hechavarria, Anthony DeSclafani and Jake Marisnick. A month later, reigning Cy Young winner R.A. Dickey became a Blue Jay in a seven-player deal that sent hard-throwing Noah Syndergaard and young catcher Travis d'Arnaud to the New York Mets.

Two years later, Anthopoulos sent four players to the Oakland Athletics for third baseman Josh Donaldson, who blossomed into the 2015 American League MVP. Next came deadline deals that brought in David Price and Troy Tulowitzki, helping the Blue Jays end a 22-year postseason drought and come within two wins of the World Series.

Anthopoulos was offered a five-year extension at season's end that included an opt-out clause after one season, yet he chose to leave the organization for a position as vice president of baseball operations for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He reportedly had reservations about working under former Cleveland Indians president Mark Shapiro, who was brought in as Blue Jays president and CEO.

Associates say Anthopoulos might be reluctant to switch jobs again so quickly after moving his young family out to southern California following the Dodgers hiring.

Ben Cherington

Now serving as an executive in residence at Columbia University's sports management program, Cherington left the Boston Red Sox last summer after 16 years with the organization.

Much like Anthopoulos' experience in Toronto, Cherington was supplanted by longtime executive Dave Dombrowski, who worked for Red Sox owner John Henry with the Marlins a decade and a half earlier. Dombrowski wanted to retain Cherington after assuming control of baseball operations, but the architect of the 2013 World Series champions chose to exit instead.

Cherington, 42, has a master's degree in sports management and got his start as an advance scout with the Cleveland Indians. Despite ill-advised free-agent deals for Pablo Sandoval and Hanley Ramirez (combined $183 million) in the 2014-15 offseason, Cherington has earned praise from Henry since his departure for his disciplined approach in holding on to high-end young talent such as Jackie Bradley Jr., Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts.

It was Cherington who dealt Yoenis Cespedes to Dombrowski's Tigers in December 2014 for right-hander Rick Porcello, then subsequently locked up Porcello for four years at $82.5 million. Porcello has become a Cy Young contender in Year 2 with Boston, going 19-3 with a 3.23 earned-run average.

Gerry Hunsicker

A senior adviser in baseball operations for the Los Angeles Dodgers the past four seasons, Hunsicker, 66, had much to do with Andrew Friedman's rise from Wall Street analyst to the game's highest-paid front-office official.

During his seven-year run (2006-12) with the Tampa Bay Rays, Hunsicker quietly served in the background as new owner Stuart Sternberg installed the untested Friedman in the GM role. Providing advice across the spectrum of baseball operations, Hunsicker's tenure in Tampa Bay included a 2008 American League pennant and four 90-win seasons for a formerly sad-sack expansion franchise.

He also counseled rising front-office talents such as Chaim Bloom, the 31-year-old Yale graduate who interviewed for the Milwaukee Brewers' GM opening that went to Harvard graduate David Stearns last winter.

In nine seasons as GM for the Houston Astros, Hunsicker built modest-payroll teams that reached the postseason five times and fell one game short of the National League pennant in 2004 and reached the World Series in 2005, the year after Hunsicker resigned.

Dan Jennings

Currently serving as a special assistant in the front office of the first-place Washington Nationals, the 55-year-old Jennings comes from a deep scouting background and has supporters within the Twins' hierarchy.

Jennings left the Miami Marlins last winter after a 14-year run that included stints as both general manager and field manager, the latter of which saw him post a 55-69 mark under difficult circumstances last season. As director of player personnel, he played a key role in the acquisitions that positioned the low-payroll Marlins for a surprise run to the 2003 World Series title.

The affable Jennings, who helped the Marlins integrate their analytics and scouting departments, has told associates he has a keen interest in the Twins opening, which he believes would fit his skill set as a builder. His previous stops with the Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays helped him develop a reputation for creativity and long-term vision while operating within budgetary constraints.

He also spent six seasons as an assistant GM for the Marlins, where he was involved in contract negotiations.