Lynch's suspension lifted after incident

Gopher transfers Reggie Lynch, left, from Illinois State, and Davonte Fitzgerald, from Teas A&M, as the Minnesota Golden Gophers held their annual media day at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on October 21, 2015. (Pioneer Press: Scott Takushi)

MINNEAPOLIS—Gophers forward Reggie Lynch's suspension has been lifted, and the Edina native is eligible to participate in all team activities, a team spokesman confirmed Thursday.

Lynch, a 21-year-old junior who transferred from Illinois State and sat out last season per NCAA rules, had been suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of an investigation after he was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in an apartment building on campus May 8.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said on Aug. 1 that sexual assault charges would not be filed, yet Lynch remained suspended from team activities until this week.

Lynch, who averaged 9.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game as a sophomore at Illinois State, likely will compete for a starting spot on the Gophers' front court this season. He is a junior this fall.

Minnesota opens its season with an exhibition game against Bemidji State at Williams Arena on Nov. 3.

Conroy joins staff

Richard Pitino's coaching staff just gained some added experience.

The Gophers announced Thursday that former Tulane head coach Ed Conroy will join Minnesota as an assistant coach.

"He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that I know will be extremely valuable to me and our staff," Pitino said in a statement.

Conroy, a native of Davenport, Iowa, takes the place of Nate Pomeday, who left the staff to take a job as an associate commissioner with the American Athletic Conference.

Conroy, 49, was head coach at The Citadel from 2006-10 before taking the job at Tulane. He is the oldest member of the Gophers' coaching staff and the only former head coach among Pitino's assistants. He also served as head coach at Francis Marion, a Division II program in South Carolina, from 1997-2000.

Conroy led Tulane to a 20-win season in 2012-13, but won just 12 games last year. The Green Wave finished no better than seventh in Conference USA during Conroy's six-year tenure.

Conroy's assistant coaching stops include Tennessee, North Carolina State, Tulsa and Coastal Carolina.

"I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to join coach Pitino's staff, as I am excited to work with him but also because I am excited about the future of Minnesota basketball," Conroy said in a statement. "Being a Midwesterner and growing up a Big Ten fan, I am well aware of the quality and depth of this great league. I also know how passionate Gopher fans are and how much the program means to the community and the entire state. My family and I look forward to being a part of it all."