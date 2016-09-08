Gophers coach finds new way to motivate offensive linemen

Minnesota offensive linesman Jonah Pirsig (79) in action during the second quarter against Eastern Illinois at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis last week. (Pioneer Press: John Autey)

MINNEAPOLIS—When an offensive lineman is singled out, it's usually in infamy. Giving up a sack. False start. Holding.

But new Gophers offensive line coach Bart Miller also wants to call out his players' accomplishments. Miller has begun tracking each lineman's knockdown blocks in games, and at the end of the season, the player with the most will have his name engraved on the Minnesota Offensive Line Knock Down Cup.

Ancillary stats aside for a moment, the Gophers' offensive line paved the way in the 30-23 season-opening victory last Thursday over Oregon State. Quarterback Mitch Leider wasn't sacked and only felt pressure once, while running back Rodney Smith rushed for 125 yards, which was the 24th-best rushing total in the nation in Week 1. Leidner and Smith scored two touchdowns each in the comeback victory.

"We tried to play physical," Gophers coach Tracy Claeys said. "I think we played hard. We can continue to improve up front playing physical, and I think we can get more people knocked down on the ground than what we did."

Senior right tackle Johan Pirsig said their goal is "being the most physical offensive line in the Big Ten," and the silver cup reads "fundamentally sound, physically dominant and mental tough."

Pirsig, named to the Senior Bowl watch list, has taken the early lead in the Cup standings.

"I think he's up by like five," left tackle Garrison Wright said. "So he's got a few on us. He played really well this last game."

Wright, a junior-college transfer who picked the Gophers over Texas Christian, said the knockdown cup has fueled on-field competition.

"Right when the play's going on, you're kind of like, 'Alright, someone else is going to finish a guy, I need to, too,' " Wright said. "I need to get this guy on the ground."

That mentality starts with Miller. "He's an intense guy," Wright said. "He expects things done the right way, and that's what he holds us to."

The Gophers' biggest miscues Thursday were three false-start penalties and two of center Tyler Moore's snaps that went over Leidner's head in the pistol formation. One bad snap resulted a 23-yard loss and a punt, and the other gave Oregon State two points for a safety.

"We need to take care of the pre-snap situations that occurred to us and take care of the ball from a snapping situation," Gophers offensive coordinator Jay Johnson said. "If you look at the other aspect of it, once the ball was snapped, we were perfect with the ball, and that's huge."

The only pressure Leidner said he felt came on a QB hit during a Beavers blitz on third and 13 in the first quarter, but Leidner was able to check the pass down to Rodney Smith.

Pirsig said finishing plays was not always the case for the O-line last season under former offensive coordinator/O-line coach Matt Limegrover.

"I think last year guys who were out of the play or on the backside of a play, they weren't really giving 100 percent," Pirsig said. "I was one of those guys, too. I can't lie. So seeing guys fly around on the field, trying to get a block whenever they can, even if they're out of the play, really shows that guys are really bought in to what we're trying to do."

Besides Wright, the Gophers added junior college transfer Vincent Calhoun at right guard. Claeys sought front-line guys to bolster the unit.

"I thought they played extremely well, for their first big-time game coming out of juco," Pirsig said. "I think they handled the pressure well. Garrison locked down that left tackle spot, and Vince, he was right up there with knockdowns and pancakes, too."

Instead of cringing when rewinding game film, the Gophers now want to relish some replays.

"It's always fun to be shown for doing good things," Pirsig said. "It's never fun to be shown doing bad things. So I think some of the other guys kind of saw that, and they want to be that guy, too."

The Cup has six nameplates for Miller to have engraved. "Hopefully he'll keep that going for years to come," Pirsig said.

