MOORHEAD—Moorhead defeated Fargo South 3-0 Thursday. No other information was provided.

GIRLS

Moorhead 6, East Grand Forks 0

MOORHEAD—Lauren Hodny's three goals listed Moorhead over East Grand Forks 6-0 on Thursday.

Allison ulness added two assists and Cassidy Erickson recorded a goal and an assist for the Spuds.