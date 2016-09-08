Metro high school volleyball roundups

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—Brooke Walthall recorded nine kills and Kortney Carney totaled 23 assists to lead Moorhead to a 3-0 win over Detroit Lakes.

Lexi Gilbertson added 12 digs for the Spuds.

Perham 3, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 1

PERHAM, Minn.—Perham picked up a 3-1 win over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Thursday.

Faith Anderson led the Rebels with 23 kills and two aces.

Sofia Reno added 27 assists and Paige Fabre totaled 35 digs in the loss.

Fargo North 3, West Fargo 2

WEST FARGO --

Darian Chwialkowski recorded 31 kills in the loss for the Packers. Taylor Morris added 48 digs.

West Fargo is now 5-5 overall and 1-3 in the EDC

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo South 1

FARGO—Kalli Hegerle's 11 kills and five aces paced West Fargo Sheyenne to a 3-1 victory over Fargo South in EDC volleyball on Thursday.

Andi Asp added 10 kills and Casey Coste recorded 33 digs in the win.

West Fargo Sheyenne moves to 8-2 overall and 7-2 in the EDC.

Grand Forks Red River 3, Fargo Shanley 2

FARGO—Maggie Steffen's 24 kills led Grand Forks Red River past Fargo Shanley 3-2 in EDC play.

Kylie Kanwischer led the Deacons with 16 kills.

Julia Vetter added 38 assists in the loss.

Fargo Davies 3, Grand Forks Central 0

GRAND FORKS—Kenzie Langlie tallied 27 assists along with 17 digs to lead Fargo Davies to a 3-0 EDC win over Grand Forks Central.

Madi Langlie led the Eagles with nine kills and Kylee Bergantine added four blocks.

Davies is now 2-2 in the EDC and 6-4 overall.

Fargo Oak Grove 3, Tri-State 0

FAIRMOUNT, N.D.—Oak Grove defeated Tri-State 3-0. No other information was provided.