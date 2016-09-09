How will North Dakota State product Carson Wentz be treated in his first NFL start in the City of Brotherly Love?

The Forum’s Mike McFeely will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday to find out when Wentz makes his regular-season debut against the Cleveland Browns.

McFeely will arrive Saturday and talk to fans to get their reaction about Wentz’s surprise start. He’ll cover the game Sunday and get all the postgame reaction. Then he will follow up with more coverage Monday as the dust settles.

You can read all about Wentz’s big day Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in The Forum.