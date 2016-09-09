Area college volleyball roundups

AMES-- Brianna Rasmusson recorded four aces along with 27 assists to lead North Dakota State over Montana 25-11, 25-1 and 25-20 at the Cyclone Invitational in Ames, Iowa.

Hadley Steffen added nine kills and nine digs for the Bison.

NDSU faces Iowa State at 10 a.m. Saturday and the University of Iowa at 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota State-Moorhead at UW Parkside Invitational

KENOSHA, Wis.—Aubrey Ficek recorded 16 kills in Michigan Tech's 3-1 win over Minnesota State-Moorhead in the UW Parkside Invitational on Friday.

Ellie Rutten paced the Dragons with 10 kills and Makayla Wenzel added 37 assists.

In the second matchup of the day, Taylor Liesemeyer led the Dragons with 13 kills in their 3-1 win over UW-Parkside.

Wenzel tallied 42 assists and Carly Masloski recorded 13 kills.

MSUM continues play against Lake Superior State at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.