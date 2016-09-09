Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer reacts during a NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium earlier this month. Photo by Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

EDEN PRAIRIE, MInn. -- During the Vikings' inaugural season in 1961, the roster was filled with rookies, and one of them led the team in tackles.

That didn't happen again for more than a half-century. Not until last season, when middle linebacker Eric Kendricks became the first rookie to be the Vikings' top tackler since linebacker Rip Hawkins in that expansion season.

Kendricks had 105 tackles, the fourth-highest season total ever by a Vikings rookie. He did that despite missing two games because of injury and seeing limited action in five games he didn't start. He also played the position considered the quarterback of the defense.

"It wasn't easy," Kendricks said. "It was very difficult at times, and I worked my way through, with all those guys and with (veteran linebacker Chad Greenway) helping me out.

"I truly believe that if they felt I wasn't ready for that challenge and I wasn't capable of doing that, they wouldn't have put me in that position. So I feel like they had trust in me. I knew I had to get the job done."

Kendricks is back for his second season, and teammates and coaches say he is playing better than ever. He was impressive during spring drills and the first week of training camp, and Vikings coach Mike Zimmer isn't concerned he sat out all four preseason games because of a hamstring injury.

Kendricks was hurt during an Aug. 6 workout in Mankato. He returned to practice two weeks later, and isn't on the injury report as the Vikings prepare for Sunday's regular-season opener at Tennessee.

"He may be rusty at tackling a little bit because he hasn't done any of that," Zimmer said. "We've just been careful with him. (Kendricks' health) won't be an issue, but it will help (the team) when we get him back out there."

Kendricks said he's ready for Sunday's game. He doesn't know yet if he will be rusty when he takes the field.

"I've always been a good tackler," he said. "Perhaps. It's too early to tell."

Kendricks had 13 tackles against Kansas City, 11 solo, last season. He had three tackles for loss in the 2015 regular-season finale at Green Bay, which the Vikings won 20-13 to clinch the NFC North.

"He's a great player, a good kid, and he wants to be great," said Greenway, playing his 11th and likely final season. "He works at it, he listens, he takes coaching. You can't draw up a young kid better than Eric, and how his approach has been and his willingness to go in and do different things, and just play hard all the time. He's got a great career in front of him."

Zimmer said the game seems to have slowed down for Kendricks. The coach joked during training camp it "was like he had too much coffee to drink" last year.

"Sounds about right," Kendricks said. "I'm getting a little more comfortable with the playbook under my belt for a year. Now, I'm just trying to get better every day."

Don't think, though, that Kendricks has fully converted to decaf. Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, his former teammate and roommate at UCLA, said Kendricks has "calmed down a little" but still has a "a lot of energy," which is what makes him a special player.

Sitting out the entire preseason wasn't easy for Kendricks. Zimmer said he was healthy enough to have played in the Sept. 1 exhibition finale had it been any other game, but no starters took the field that night.

"He was ansty," Barr said. "He loves to play. When you're hurt, you kind of feel like you're not really part of the team. He's back, he feels good, and he's ready to roll."

There should be plenty of opportunities Sunday for Kendricks to beef up his tackle totals. The Titans have a strong running attack with DeMarco Murray, the NFL's leading rusher in 2014, and Derrick Henry, last year's Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama, and Kendricks plans to get in their way.

"I have to make a big difference this weekend," Kendricks said. "I'm going to show it."