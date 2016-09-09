Metro high school soccer roundups

WEST FARGO—Leonard Dunor scored the only goal to lead West Fargo Sheyenne over Bismarck St. Mary's 1-0 in the first game at the West Fargo Invitational on Friday.

Moorhead 7, Fargo North 0

MOORHEAD—Joey Grundstrom scored one goal along with three assists to lead Moorhead over Fargo North 7-0. Noah Yak recorded two goals and added one assist for the Spuds.

Eden Prairie 8, Fargo South 1

FARGO—Eden Prairie topped Fargo South 8-1 in boys soccer on Friday.

Zakariya Abdulahi scored the lone goal for the Bruins. Alvin Johnson recorded the assist.