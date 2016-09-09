Metro high school football roundups
Fargo North 28, Fargo Davies 27
FARGO—Hyatt Martineau threw for four touchdowns in Fargo North's 28-27 win over Fargo Davies in the opening night of Eastern Dakota Conference play. No other information was provided.
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 53, Breckenridge 22
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn.—Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton defeated Breckenridge 53-22 on Friday. No other information was provided.
Underwood 48, Moorhead Park Christian 0
MOORHEAD—Underwood defeated Moorhead Park Christian 48-0 on Friday. No other information was provided.
Fargo Shanley 41, Lisbon 0
LISBON, N.D.—Josh Johnson rushed for four touchdowns in Fargo Shanley's 40-0 win over Lisbon on Friday.
Kolby Johnson added a rushing touchdown for the Deacons.
West Fargo Sheyenne 41, Devils Lake 33
WEST FARGO—Despite a late rally by Devils Lake, West Fargo Sheyenne
held off the Firebirds for a 41-33 win in the Mustangs' Eastern Dakota
Conference opener and homecoming.
Caleb Kuznia totaled 30 yards rushing and 79 yards receiving for three total touchdowns to lead the Mustangs
West Fargo Sheyenne is now 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the EDC.
Hayden Reynolds also scored two touchdowns on 11
carries for 61 yards.
Park River 60, Fargo Oak Grove 26
PARK RIVER, N.D.—Park River picked up a 60-26 win over Fargo Oak Grove on Friday. No other information was provided.