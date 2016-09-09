Metro high school football roundups

Underwood's Jordan Gedde hauls in a pass for a second quarter touchdown in the game during the Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, game against Park Christian in Moorhead. Dave Wallis / The Forum

With light falling, Park Christian players watch as the sprinkler system momentarily turned on late in the second quarter of the Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, game against Underwood in Moorhead. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Sam Swedberg of Park Christian gets caught between Underwood's Seth Johansen and Jordan Gedde during the Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, game in Moorhead. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Underwood quarterback Carter Peterson manages to fire off a pass away from Isaac Janssen of Park Christian during the Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, game in Moorhead. Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO—Hyatt Martineau threw for four touchdowns in Fargo North's 28-27 win over Fargo Davies in the opening night of Eastern Dakota Conference play. No other information was provided.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 53, Breckenridge 22

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn.—Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton defeated Breckenridge 53-22 on Friday. No other information was provided.

Underwood 48, Moorhead Park Christian 0

MOORHEAD—Underwood defeated Moorhead Park Christian 48-0 on Friday. No other information was provided.

Fargo Shanley 41, Lisbon 0

LISBON, N.D.—Josh Johnson rushed for four touchdowns in Fargo Shanley's 40-0 win over Lisbon on Friday.

Kolby Johnson added a rushing touchdown for the Deacons.

West Fargo Sheyenne 41, Devils Lake 33

WEST FARGO—Despite a late rally by Devils Lake, West Fargo Sheyenne

held off the Firebirds for a 41-33 win in the Mustangs' Eastern Dakota

Conference opener and homecoming.

Caleb Kuznia totaled 30 yards rushing and 79 yards receiving for three total touchdowns to lead the Mustangs

West Fargo Sheyenne is now 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the EDC.

Hayden Reynolds also scored two touchdowns on 11

carries for 61 yards.

Park River 60, Fargo Oak Grove 26

PARK RIVER, N.D.—Park River picked up a 60-26 win over Fargo Oak Grove on Friday. No other information was provided.