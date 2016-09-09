Alexandria's Spencer Hockert drags Moorhead's Carter Howell as Luke Gulbranson runs in to help out after a Hockert reception in the first quarter. Hockert had two first-half touchdowns for the Cardinals. Eric Morken / Echo Press

Moorhead running back Otis Weah takes on three Alexandria defenders as Michael Empting (12), Jay Kohls (59) and Gavin Hvezda (64) gang up to make a tackle in the second quarter. Eric Morken / Echo Press

ALEXANDRIA, Minn.—The Alexandria football team gave away a touchdown early in the second quarter on Friday night, Sept. 9. With 49 seconds left in the half, they took it back.

Cardinals senior quarterback Jaran Roste threw an interception to Carter Wolf in a 15-0 game deep in Alexandria territory. Wolf ran it to the Alexandria five-yard line. Two plays later, Kole Nichols punched it in from a yard out.

It was 15-7 with less than a minute left in the half when Cardinals' defensive back Preston Buechler forced a fumble that was recovered by Quintin Kluver-Longfellow at the Spuds' 20. On the next play, Roste hit Spencer Hockert for a 20-yard scoring strike.

"That was just so nice to be able to be up two scores instead of one," Hockert said after a two-touchdown game. "It gave us a nice comfort, but still we knew we had to keep going because it's Moorhead, and they've had our number. That was huge for us just to get everyone pumped up and give us some momentum going into the second half."

It was all the momentum the Cardinals needed as they snapped an eight-game losing streak to Moorhead with a 36-14 win.

"It feels amazing," Hockert added. "I'm not going to say too much, but it feels really good. From now on, we just take it one game at a time. The most important game is the next game on the schedule, but this is a really good team win."

The Spuds got a 4-yard touchdown pass from Bailey Life to Carter Howell on their first drive of the second half to make it a one-score game again, but the Cardinals had an answer all night.

They went 80 yards on the next possession as Roste hit junior Cody Faber with a 16-yard pass in the left corner of the end zone.

Then it was the defense's turn to shine. Roste threw his second pick when James Eggert stepped in front of a pass and returned it to the Cardinals' 48 with 10:16 left in a two-score game. The Spuds couldn't do anything with it, as Alexandria's defense immediately forced a turnover on downs.

"I think that the biggest thing was just having everybody believing in themselves and knowing what they're doing," Kluver-Longfellow said. "Just everyone hitting their assignments because if everyone does their job, there's nowhere they can go."

The Cardinals (2-0) established themselves early. Moorhead punted on its first four possessions, three of which came on three-and-outs. That gave Alexandria time to build a 15-0 lead behind a 10-yard touchdown pass from Roste to Hockert and a 43-yard run by senior back Micah Christenson.

Moorhead (0-2) got it as close as eight in the second quarter, and again in the third, but that's all the closer they could get against an energized Alexandria team.

"The defense I thought really stepped up," Alexandria head coach Mike Empting said. "We knew they were going to try to establish the running game, and I thought we did a really nice job of shutting that down and forcing them to throw, which is what we wanted to do. We made some plays when we needed to."

The final one came on the ground with Roste. He ran the read-option with Christenson in the backfield and pulled the ball for himself before scrambling 36 yards for the final touchdown late in the fourth.

Alexandria then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. There was still more than five minutes left on the clock, but the damage had been done. Eight losses worth of frustrations was over against the Spuds.

"I don't get too high on any one victory," Empting said. "You just have to let everything play out and look back on it, but Moorhead played a pretty good St. Michael-Albertville team tough last week. They looked good on film; big, physical. They've got some skill guys, and I think they're a pretty good football team. I thought our guys played well. I think we took a big step forward from last week, which was huge."

ALEXANDRIA 15 7 7 7 - 36

MOORHEAD 0 7 7 0 - 14

Alexandria — Roste to Hockert, 10 yard pass (Roste run)

Alexandria — Christenson 43 run (Harstad kick)

Moorhead — Nichols 1 run (Leach kick)

Alexandria — Roste to Hockert 20 pass (Harstad kick)

Moorhead — Life to Carter Howell 4 pass (Leach kick)

Alexandria — Roste to Faber 16 pass (Harstad kick)

Alexandria — Roste 36 run (Harstad kick)