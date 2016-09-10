Cobbers bounce back from Week 1 loss to win home opener

Jason Montonye of Concordia glances over his shoulder to look for Wisconsin-Eau Claire defenders during their football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2016, in Moorhead.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

Chad Johnson of Concordia manages to get over Dillon Kempen of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to score during their football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2016, in Moorhead.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

Gus Smrekar of Concordia is tangled up by Ian Scott of Wisconsin-Eau Claire during their football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2016, in Moorhead.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

Dane Ringquist of Concordia is tackled by Ross Curran of Wisconsin-Eau Claire during their football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2016, in Moorhead.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

Matt Connelly of Concordia is intercepted by Drew Hurley of Wisconsin-Eau Claire during their football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2016, in Moorhead.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

"It definitely left a bad taste in our mouth," Concordia junior defensive back Dallas Raftevold said. "It just seemed chaotic out there."

The home opener Saturday, Sept. 10, at Jake Christensen Stadium was delectable for the Cobbers. They rolled the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 25-7, avoiding starting a season 0-2 for the first time in a decade.

"This week it seemed calm and everyone was doing their job," Raftevold said. "I just think we were better prepared. That one game under our belt just calmed everyone down. We made some plays out there, so it was fun."

The defense especially had a change from Week 1. After giving up 30 points to Jamestown, Concordia held Eau Claire scoreless for the majority of Saturday's matchup. If not for a 59-yard touchdown pass with 3 minutes, 21 seconds in the game the Cobbers would have had a shutout.

"It was a different football team," Concordia coach Terry Horan said. "We did exactly what we needed to do. Our focus was there. We were extremely unhappy with our performance at Jamestown, and I'm not taking anything away from Jamestown. They deserve to win that game, but that wasn't us."

The Cobbers scored on three of their first four drives. Concordia took just three plays from the line of scrimmage before Chad Johnson rumbled 4 yards to a touchdown to open the scoring less than four minutes into the game. After an Eau Claire punt, the Cobbers found the end zone again on a Jason Montonye 5-yard run to make it 12-0.

"We just didn't seem focused. We didn't have the energy, and we were just flat," Montonye said of the Week 1 loss to Jamestown. "We didn't execute as a team. Cobber football that's what we do. We play together. Last week, we just didn't do that."

A 61-yard run from Dane Ringquist set up a 1-yard touchdown run for Johnson to make it 19-0 a little over a minute into the second quarter.

The Cobbers defense held Eau Claire to just 120 yards of total offense on 36 plays in the first half. The Cobbers had 258 yards on 31 plays in the first half.

"There was no talk of (going 0-2), but I'm sure it was in the back of our minds," said Raftevold, who finished with 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups. "We've never been in that situation, and we definitely didn't want to put ourselves in that situation."

With 10:45 remaining in the game, the Cobbers all but sealed it with a 5-yard touchdown from Austin Maanum to make it 25-0.

With conference play beginning next week at Bethel, the Cobbers knew how important avoiding two nonconference losses was.

"We needed that one," Horan said. "We needed that victory to go into Bethel with some confidence. We still got a lot to work on, but that's why we coach. That's why it's only the third week of the season. We'll continue to get better."

W 0 0 0 7-7

C 12 7 0 6-25

C-Johnson 4 run (run failed)

C-Montonye 5 run (kick blocked)

C-Johnson 1 run (Diaz kick)

C-Maanum 6 run (kick blocked)

W-Knapp 59 pass from Denhartog (Kolden kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: W, Denhartog 15-50, Kulaga 9-31, Paoli 4-12, Knapp 3-11, Paulson 1-3. C, Ringquist 7-106, Montonye 9-92, Johnson 12-44, Herzog 11-29, DeClusin 1-17, Maanum 2-5, Ogden 2-5, Gessell 1-4, Kellen 1-(-7).

PASSING: W, Denhartog 15-33-0 197 yards. C, Herzog 11-19-0 85 yards, Kellen 0-2-0 0 yards.

RECEIVING: W, Knapp 4-114, Claflin 5-46, Korth 1-11, Kulaga 1-11, Sherden 2-11, Diggins 1-5, Evans 1-(-1). C, Marzolf 4-36, Montonye 2-15, Connelly 2-12, Hoerchler 1-10, Maanum 1-7, Anderson 1-5.