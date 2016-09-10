Sioux Falls tops MSUM for NSIC football win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Luke Papilion rushed for four touchdowns and added two in the air as Sioux Falls defeated Minnesota State-Moorhead 42-21 on Saturday at Bob Young Field.

Demetrius Carr led the Dragons throwing for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Damon Gibson tallied nine receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

Max Mickey rushed for 185 yards for Sioux Falls.

The Dragons are now 1-1 on the season and will take on Upper Iowa at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Scheels Field.