Area college volleyball roundups

KENOSHA, Wis.—On the second day of the UW Parkside tournament the Minnesota State-Moorhead Dragons topped Lake Superior State 3-0.

Taylor Liesemeyer led the Dragons with 12 kills and Makayla Wenzel tallied 41 assists.

In the second match, Northern Michigan edged the Dragons 3-0.

Sarah Hagler recorded nine kills and Wenzel added 28 assists.

MSUM is now 5-3 on the year.

North Dakota State at Cyclone Invitational

AMES-- On the second day of the Cyclone Invitational North Dakota State was defeated by Iowa State 3-0.

Alexis Conaway led the Cyclones with 12 kills and Suzanne Horner totaled 35 assists.

Briana Rasmusson added 27 assists along with two blocks for the Bison.

In the second match of the day, Iowa defeated North Dakota State 3-0.

Loxley Keala recorded three aces along with 38 assists to lead the Hawkeyes.

Hadley Steffen added six kills and seven digs for the Bison.

NDSU is now 2-8 overall.