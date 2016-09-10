UND's late attempt at knocking off Bowling Green falls short

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio—As the final outcome became clear Saturday night, University of North Dakota quarterback Keaton Studsrud laid sprawled face down on the artificial turf at Bowling Green's Doyt Perry Stadium and grabbed his helmet.

It was a fitting display of how agonizingly close the No. 25 Fighting Hawks came to an FBS win for the second year in a row.

With 13 seconds remaining, Studsrud's 2-point conversion pass to the back of the end zone was just off the fingers of the outstretched hands of Stetson Carr to seal Bowling Green's 27-26 win over the Fighting Hawks.

The Studsrud-to-Carr connection had brought UND within one point when Carr caught a 3-yard touchdown pass on third-and-goal.

UND coach Bubba Schweigert went for the win instead of kicking the extra point and forcing overtime.

"We were executing on offense," Schweigert said. "Our guys were really close to getting it done. We had them tired, and we had the momentum. So that's the play we want to make."

UND trailed 21-10 at halftime but outscored the Falcons 16-6 in the second half.

Studsrud, who struggled in a Week 1 loss at Stony Brook, hit his stride in the second half. He had 155 of his 219 passing yards in the second half, despite UND playing its first game without injured No. 1 wide receiver Clive Georges.

UND running back John Santiago also had a big second half. Santiago, who had just 19 yards rushing at halftime, finished with 119 rushing yards with an average of 6.6 yards per carry.

But UND's first-half struggles became the deciding factor. Bowling Green wide receiver Scott Miller caught five passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring plays of 71, 51 and 11 yards.

After falling behind 14-0 midway through the first quarter, UND turned things around in the second quarter. Reid Taubenheim connected on his first of two field goals, while cornerback Deion Harris had one of his two interceptions.

Harris returned an interception, which came off a deflected ball by UND linebacker Connor O'Brien, 61 yards for a score. Harris weaved his way down the sideline to make it 14-10 with 1:49 left to halftime.

The Falcons, however, scored an important touchdown before the half to squash some of that momentum. Miller's 51-yard touchdown catch pushed the lead back to 21-10 at halftime.

UND's first offensive touchdown of the game came early in the third quarter on a 21-yard run by Santiago. The play started with a run to the right side by Oscar Nevermann, who handed off the reverse to Santiago.

Santiago's score made it 21-17 Bowling Green. UND cut the lead with Taubenheim's 44-yard field goal to make it 21-20 midway through the third quarter.

Miller's third score of the game was followed with a missed extra point by Falcon kicker Jake Suder to create the seven-point spread and set up the final dramatics.

On the big 2-point play with 13 seconds left, Studsrud said he was originally going to target Luke Stanley, who was in the front of the end zone as Studsrud rolled to his right on the play.

"Unfortunately, we came up short," Studsrud said. "They mixed up coverages and saw Stetson in the back of the end zone. You can't blame Stetson. Stuff like that happens in football. We had a lot of other opportunities earlier in the game that wouldn't have put us in that position."

Bowling Green, which lost by 67 points to Ohio State in Week 1, showed a fast-tempo offense that saw plenty of ups and downs.

Falcons starting quarterback James Knapke was 23-for-40 passing for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions. Backup quarterback James Morgan played one series and threw the interception to Harris which was returned for the score.

Knapke only threw for 69 in the second half as UND's defense took hold.

In total, Schweigert was pleased with his team's second-half effort.

"We competed maybe a little better," Schweigert said. "Obviously we're disappointed with the result, though."