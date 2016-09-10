Search
    Metro high school volleyball roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:30 p.m.

    Grand Forks Red River 3, Fargo North 2

    FARGO—Maggie Steffen tallied 23 kills along with 14 digs to lead Grand Forks Red River over Fargo North 3-2 in EDC play.

    Alexis Bachmeier totaled 23 kills and Taiylor Peratt added five aces for the Spartans.

    West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Thief River Falls 0

    THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn.—Kalli Hegerle recorded 14 kills and added 15 assists to lead West Fargo Sheyenne over Thief River Falls 3-0.

    Brooke Prochaska tallied 18 assists along with nine digs and Cady Borchardt totaled five blocks for the Mustangs.

    Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at Apple Valley Invitational

    APPLE VALLEY, Minn.—On the second day of the Apple Valley Invitational, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton picked up a win over Concordia Academy 2-1, then lost to Mounds View 2-1.

    Faith Anderson paced the Rebels with 27 kills and Sofia Reno added 40 assists.

    Paige Fabre recorded 68 digs in the tournament.

