WEST FARGO—Evan Bolinske scored both goals to lead Minot past West Fargo Sheyenne at the West Fargo Invitational.

GIRLS

Bemidji 2, Moorhead 1

MOORHEAD—Lauren Hodny scored the lone goal for Moorhead as they fell to Bemidji 2-1. Allison Swenson added an assist and Marissa Herdt made seven saves for Moorhead.