MINNEAPOLIS—The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating a case that mentions four Gophers football players who were suspended for Saturday's 58-28 win over Indiana State at TCF Bank Stadium.

Prior to the game, the Gophers suspended cornerbacks KiAnte Hardin and Ray Buford, safety Dior Johnson and defensive end Tamarion Johnson.

"We are working to determine how they are involved in the case at this time," wrote Minneapolis Officer Corey Schmidt in a statement provided to the Pioneer Press. "There is no further information that we can release."

Gophers coach Tracy Claeys did not provide the reason for the suspensions or how long the players might be suspended this season.

"They're suspended because they busted the team rules," Claeys said after the win. "We'll deal with it day by day."

Hardin, a sophomore, started the season opener against Oregon State on Sept. 1 and had six tackles and two pass breakups.

In 13 games in 2015, Hardin had 13 tackles and broke up a pass on defense and returned 11 kickoffs and nine punts for a total of 328 yards. He was named the team's outstanding defensive freshman of the year.

During training camp, Claeys said Hardin and Jalen Myrick were the clear-cut top two corners.