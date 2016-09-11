UPDATE: Vikings win one for Teddy in a D-Day in Music City

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday. Photo by Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean-USA TODAY Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Injured quarterback Teddy Bridgewater sent a text to replacement Shaun Hill before Sunday’s game and he apparently didn’t mention anything about the Vikings looking pretty.

The message read, “Bring home a W.’’

That’s exactly what the Vikings did. They slogged their way to 25-16 win over Tennessee at Nissan Stadium in the season opener.

Hill, the starter after Bridgewater was lost for season Aug. 30 with a knee injury suffered in practice, was hardly spectacular, but was solid. Leading a low-risk attack, he did enough for Minnesota’s defense to win the game.

The Vikings took control when linebacker Eric Kendricks returned an interception from Marcus Mariota 77 yards for a touchdown and a 12-10 lead late in the third quarter. Then early in the fourth quarter, defensive end Danielle Hunter scooped up a Mariota fumble and ran 24 yards for a score and a 22-10 lead.

“The defense came through for us and made some big plays, so they pretty much bailed us out,’’ said Minnesota running back Adrian Peterson.

With the Titans keying on him, Peterson carried 19 times for just 31 yards. Hill, though, did enough for Tennessee to not end up getting away with that.

Hill completed 18 of 33 passes for 236 yards while having a so-so passer rating of 77.3. He didn’t have any interceptions, although one errant throw was dropped.

Hill didn’t lead the Vikings to any offensive touchdowns, but he drove them into position for four field goals by Blair Walsh, who also missed two field goals as well as an extra point.

“I thought Shaun did well,’’ said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. “One of the things I told him going into the ballgame was you don’t have to be anybody else. You just have to be yourself and that is good enough to win.’’

Hill got the start over Sam Bradford, acquired Sept. 3 from Philadelphia. Zimmer wouldn’t tip his hand last week about who initially would replace Bridgewater, but word got out Friday it would be Hill.

Zimmer remained mum on his quarterback situation. He wouldn’t say who will start next Sunday against Green Bay in the first regular-season game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I feel good,’’ Hill said. “We got a win and that’s what we came here to do.’’

Hill hit receiver Stefon Diggs seven times for 103 yards, but he mostly should thank his defense. The Vikings were down 10-6 and the clock was winding down in the third quarter when Kendricks came up big.

Kendricks had missed the entire preseason with a hamstring injury. But there he was in perfect position after Everson Griffen pressured Mariota and forced him to rush his pass.

“I would Everson’s rush was very pivotal,’’ Kendricks said of his score with 1:24 left in the quarter. “As soon as he put pressure on the quarterback, he had to make a decision quickly, to be sacked or throw the ball to the only guy near him (Harry Douglas) and I happened to be on his hip.”

Mariota called it a “case of me trying to do too much.’’ Mariota went 25 of 41 for 271 yards and two touchdowns, but he also had a miscommunication on a handoff to DeMarco Murray that led to Hunter’s touchdown.

“It’s a tale of two halves for our team,’’ said Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey.

The Titans led 10-0 at halftime, getting a Ryan Succop field goal and a 6-yard TD pass from Mariota to Murray. The Vikings, though, stormed back to outscore Tennessee 25-6 after intermission.

The Titans cut the deficit to 25-16 on a 4-yard TD pass from Mariota to Murray with 28 seconds left in the game. But Tennessee failed on a two-point conversation, and that was it.

The key in the second half was turnovers. While the Vikings had none all day, the Titans had all three of their miscues after intermission, the third being a fumble recovery by Andrew Sendejo in the fourth quarter.

“We tried to take the next step and tried to get turnovers,’’ said Vikings cornerback Captain Munnerlyn. “We talked about that all of the offseason, getting turnovers and we did that (Sunday). We just got to keep this going.’’

Next up are the Packers. The Vikings likely will need again to play staunch defense to win, and also would be well served to shore up the kicking game.

While Walsh made field goals of 50, 33, 45 and 30 yards, he hooked left kicks of 37 and 56 in the first half. If that sounds familiar, Walsh was playing in his first game that counted since missing a 27-yard field goal wide left with 22 seconds remaining in a 10-9 playoff loss to Seattle in January.

But the Vikings this time got the W, just as Bridgewater had requested.