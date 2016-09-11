Vikings use defense to top Titans in opener

Sep 11, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Shaun Hill (13) attempts a pass during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It wasn't pretty, but it was a win for the Vikings.

Minnesota, playing its first game without injured quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, relied on the defense to defeat Tennessee 25-16 in Sunday's regular-season opener at Nissan Stadium.

The Vikings got a 77-yard interception for a touchdown by middle linebacker Eric Kendricks in the third quarter and a 24-yard fumble return for a score by defensive end Danielle Hunter in the fourth. Never mind that they didn't have an offensive touchdown.

Shaun Hill got the start at quarterback over recently acquired Sam Bradford and had a reasonable outing replacing Bridgewater, out for the season with a knee injury. He completed 18 of 33 passes for 236 yards, and led the Vikings on drives that resulted in four field goals (50, 33, 45, 30 yards) by Blair Walsh.

But it was a shaky afternoon for Walsh, playing in his first game that counts since missing a 27-yard field goal with 22 seconds in Minnesota's 10-9 loss to Seattle last January in the playoffs. He missed field goals of 37 and 56 yards and also botched an extra point.

The defense, though, made up for that. Kendricks, who missed the entire preseason with a hamstring injury, returned a Marcus Mariota interception for a score late in the third quarter to give the Vikings the lead for good at 12-10.

Early in the fourth quarter, it was Hunter's turn. He returned a fumble by Mariota for a touchdown to put Minnesota up 22-10.

Hill's favorite target was Stefon Diggs, who caught seven passes for 103 yards. Adam Thielen had four grabs for 54 yards.

It was a tough day for Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, who once again sat out the entire preseason for precautionary reasons. He carried 19 times for just 31 yards.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes sat out with a knee injury. He was replaced by Trae Waynes, a second-year man making his second start.