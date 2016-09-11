VIDEO: Wentz finds a favorite target in receiver Matthews

Eagles’ Carson Wentz looks to pass during the 1st quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles play the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday. Photo by . DAVID MAIALETTI / Philadelphia Daily News

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) audibles at the line of scrimmage against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Photo by Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles' quarterback Carson Wentz celebrates his first NFL passing touchdown with teammates center Jason Kelce and tackle Jason Peters against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Philadelphia Daily News photo.

Eagles’ Carson Wentz celebrates after the Philadelphia Eagles win 29-10 over the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday. DAVID MAIALETTI / Philadelphia Daily News

Philadelphia Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz is leveled by blitzing Cleveland Browns cornerback Ibraheim Campbell after throwing a pass in the second quarter in the game Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Wentz bounced up after the hit. CLEM MURRAY / Philadelphia Daily News

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) shakes hands with Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Photo by Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) drops back to pass against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: The Philadelphia Eagles won 29-10. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA -- Carson Wentz and Jordan Matthews already have chemistry on the field. In part, it’s because they also have chemistry off it.

Matthews says music has helped the rookie quarterback from North Dakota and the veteran receiver from Alabama understand each other.

Matthews emerged as the favorite target for Wentz in Philadelphia’s 29-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 11. The fourth-year receiver had seven receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.

“I was put in a position to go out there and make plays and Carson put it on me,” Matthews said.

Matthews said the seeds for success were planted in the offseason, when he decided to get to know Wentz a little better.

“I’m a music lover. I’m like, ‘Bro, what kind of music do you listen to in North Dakota?’ Because I don’t really know any rappers from North Dakota,” Matthews said. “So I was like, ‘What’s your favorite album?’ He said Jason Aldean.”

Aldean is a country music star whose album “My Kinda Party” includes the hit single “Dirt Road Anthem.” So Matthews, who went to college at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., gave it a try.

“If I’m going to learn about this guy’s mindset, I have to listen to his music. So I listened to the whole album. It was pretty good,” Matthews said.

“There’s a song on there called ‘Fly Over States,’ and it made sense because where he lives is a fly-over state. I’ve never been to North Dakota, so I got a feel for who he is. He’s a humble guy from North Dakota and I’m a humble guy from Alabama. The bottom line is I got to know him a little bit.”

Wentz’s first NFL touchdown pass went to Matthews on Philadelphia’s first drive. Wentz threw a perfect ball to the left side of the end zone that Matthews caught easily for a 19-yard score. It capped a 4 for 5 debut drive for Wentz and gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead.

“It was man coverage and he said he was going to go to me all week on it,” Matthews said. “He was telling me, ‘If they’re going man in this situation and you’re inside, I’m throwing the ball to you. I’ll close my eyes and throw it.’ So I was like all right, well I’ll catch it. So there it was, man.”

Said Wentz: “All week we’ve been repping that. I knew he’d get a good release and beat his guy. I threw it out there, gave him a chance and he made the play.”

Wentz only had one college game in which he threw 37 passes or more. It was last year’s regular-season victory over Northern Iowa in which he threw 40. But he spread it around Sunday. Tight end Zach Ertz had six catches. Receiver Nelson Agholor had four, including the back-breaking 35-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter that gave the Eagles a 22-10 lead.

Wentz targeted Matthews 14 times, by far the most throws he made to one receiver. That included Wentz’s first-ever NFL pass attempt -- which Matthews dropped.

Wentz went back to Matthews quickly and showed confidence in him the rest of the game. It might’ve started with music.

“I told him that if I’m going to listen to Jason Aldean, he has to listen to a Kanye (West) album. You have to know who I am,” Matthews said. “We’re trying to grow off the field as well as get better on the field.”