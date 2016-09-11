Area college soccer roundups
Men
Simpson 1, Concordia 1 (2OT)
MOORHEAD-- Concordia and Simpson battled to a double-overtime tie.
Ben Glogoza paced the Cobbers stopping 13 of 14 shots on goal.
Sage Thornbrugh scored the lone goal for Concordia.
With the tie Concordia is now 2-1-1.
Women
Utah 3, North Dakota State 1
FARGO—Lizzie Lukas scored the only goal for NDSU in the 3-1 loss against Utah.
Hailey Skolmoski scored one goal and also recorded two assists for the Utes.
With the loss NDSU falls to 3-4.
Puget Sound 6, Concordia 1
TACOMA, Wash.—Bailey Edwards scored two goals to help Puget Sound to a 6-1 victory over Concordia.
Paige McCullough scored the lone goal for the Cobbers.
Concordia falls to a 0-2-2 record with the loss.
Northern State 4, Minnesota State-Moorhead 0
MOORHEAD—Anna Bondy scored three goals for Northern State in their 4-0 victory over Minnesota State-Moorhead on Sunday.
Bondy also registered seven shots on goal. Shianne Rosselli added two assists for the Wolves.
With the loss the Dragons fall to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the NSIC.