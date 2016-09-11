Area college soccer roundups

MOORHEAD-- Concordia and Simpson battled to a double-overtime tie.

Ben Glogoza paced the Cobbers stopping 13 of 14 shots on goal.

Sage Thornbrugh scored the lone goal for Concordia.

With the tie Concordia is now 2-1-1.

Women

Utah 3, North Dakota State 1

FARGO—Lizzie Lukas scored the only goal for NDSU in the 3-1 loss against Utah.

Hailey Skolmoski scored one goal and also recorded two assists for the Utes.

With the loss NDSU falls to 3-4.

Puget Sound 6, Concordia 1

TACOMA, Wash.—Bailey Edwards scored two goals to help Puget Sound to a 6-1 victory over Concordia.

Paige McCullough scored the lone goal for the Cobbers.

Concordia falls to a 0-2-2 record with the loss.

Northern State 4, Minnesota State-Moorhead 0

MOORHEAD—Anna Bondy scored three goals for Northern State in their 4-0 victory over Minnesota State-Moorhead on Sunday.

Bondy also registered seven shots on goal. Shianne Rosselli added two assists for the Wolves.

With the loss the Dragons fall to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the NSIC.