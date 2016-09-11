Search
    Area college soccer roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 9:08 p.m.

    Men

    Simpson 1, Concordia 1 (2OT)

    MOORHEAD-- Concordia and Simpson battled to a double-overtime tie.

    Ben Glogoza paced the Cobbers stopping 13 of 14 shots on goal.

    Sage Thornbrugh scored the lone goal for Concordia.

    With the tie Concordia is now 2-1-1.

    Women

    Utah 3, North Dakota State 1

    FARGO—Lizzie Lukas scored the only goal for NDSU in the 3-1 loss against Utah.

    Hailey Skolmoski scored one goal and also recorded two assists for the Utes.

    With the loss NDSU falls to 3-4.

    Puget Sound 6, Concordia 1

    TACOMA, Wash.—Bailey Edwards scored two goals to help Puget Sound to a 6-1 victory over Concordia.

    Paige McCullough scored the lone goal for the Cobbers.

    Concordia falls to a 0-2-2 record with the loss.

    Northern State 4, Minnesota State-Moorhead 0

    MOORHEAD—Anna Bondy scored three goals for Northern State in their 4-0 victory over Minnesota State-Moorhead on Sunday.

    Bondy also registered seven shots on goal. Shianne Rosselli added two assists for the Wolves.

    With the loss the Dragons fall to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the NSIC.

