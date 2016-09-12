Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) shakes hands with Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) after the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. The Philadelphia Eagles won 29-10. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) walks off the field after defeating Cleveland Browns 29-10 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Eric Hartline / USA TODAY Sports

You have to wonder what Cleveland fans are thinking about the big trade that sent their No. 2 overall NFL Draft choice to the Eagles this spring, allowing Philadelphia to pick Wentz.

Browns players had their say Sunday, Sept. 11, after Wentz led the Eagles to a 29-10 victory in his pro debut. The former North Dakota State quarterback finished 22 of 37 for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

"That kid's going to be a baller," Browns receiver Terrelle Pryor told Cleveland reporters.

That might come as a surprise to the Cleveland brain trust. Coach Hue Jackson said last week the Browns didn't draft Wentz because he was not "the right fit.". High-ranking front office guy Paul DePodesta said Wentz will not be a top 20 quarterback in the NFL.

"As much as you want a player, you can't invent him if he doesn't exist," DePodesta told a Cleveland radio station last summer.

Much of the talk leading up to the draft was whether Wentz might end up in Cleveland. The Browns had the second pick and needed a quarterback. But after the Los Angeles Rams acquired the No. 1 overall draft pick from Tennessee, the Eagles sent five draft picks to the Browns with the expressed purpose of selecting a quarterback. The only question was whether that QB would be Wentz or Cal's Jared Goff.

When the Rams chose Goff, the Eagles took Wentz.

The Browns ended up signing Robert Griffin III to a two-year contract. Griffin is only 26, but hasn't matched his early-career success after suffering a knee injury. He's a reclamation project at this point.

Griffin looked like it at times against the Eagles. He finished 12 of 26 for 190 yards and an interception. The Browns had some success with deep passes, but generally struggled offensively. Their offensive line is not good.

Griffin suffered what he said was a sprained shoulder late in the game as he got hit going out of bounds.

To recap: Wentz looked outstanding in his debut, Griffin did not and got hurt and the Browns lost.

Browns coach Hue Jackson, who worked out Wentz at the Fargodome, was sort of complimentary toward the quarterback he didn't want.

"I thought he did some good things and it looked like he had some poise and was able to lead them to victory," Jackson said. "But again, I thought we had our chances. In the scoring zone, we can't just kick field goals. We have to score. We have to score the ball. ... You can make it a little harder on the quarterback if you can score touchdowns and get ahead by a little bit, but we weren't able unfortunately to do that today."

Jackson's players were much more complimentary.

Browns cornerback Joe Haden, who Wentz burned for a gorgeous 35-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor in the fourth quarter, was impressed with the Bismarck, N.D., product.

"I think he did a really good job. He was more advanced than I expected him to be. He is a good quarterback," Haden said. "He stands in the pocket, he is able to make all the throws, very patient, and does not take off running all the time."

Wentz was known as an effective running quarterback with the Bison. From hurdling over an Iowa State defender in his first collegiate start, to running over a Youngstown State defensive back at the goal line in the Fargodome, to diving for the pylon and scoring a touchdown in the national title game against Jacksonville State, Wentz used his legs in college.

Against the Browns he was mobile in eluding defenders in the backfield, but didn't try to gain yardage. That patience impressed Haden.

"I was expecting when his first read was not there, he would be taking off running," Haden said. "He did a really good job when his first read was not there, looking for the second read. He is really elusive back there and he just did a good job being patient and reading coverage."

Things will get much tougher for Wentz from here. Facing the weak defense of the Browns was the perfect way for him break into the NFL. Playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a couple of weeks will be a much tougher task.

For now, though, the Eagles are basking in their decision to trade up for the quarterback from a Football Championship Subdivision school.

"He was unbelievable," said Philadelphia tight end Zach Ertz, whose one-handed catch on the Eagles' first drive was Wentz first professional completion. "The thing that everyone doubted us on was whether or not he was a good quarterback, but we knew what we had in the building all along with Carson. He is a special, special player. He didn't look like a rookie today by any means. To go out there in your first start with pretty much eight days' notice and to not have any turnovers speaks volumes about his play."