Recreation scoreboard

High game: Casey Holowell 275, Scott Handlos 246, Chris Carico 245, Larry Bormann 237, Steve Dewald 236, Bob Lewis 235, John Matter 235, Greg Laffen 229, Scott Roesler 227, Ken Schneider 225.

Women

High series: Emily Peterson 669, Candy Herzog 619, Kathy Pausch 523, Linda Carico 523, Nancy Paur 523, Deanna Kubas 499, Carmen Johnson 485.

High game: Emily Peterson 246, Candy Herzog 225, Nancy Paur 210, Kathy Pausch 202, Sandi Lettenmaier 196, Deanna Kubas 181, Linda Carico 181, Carmen Johnson 177.

Senior men

High game: Ted Hawken 185, Norm Bertsch 155, John Davis 151.

Senior women

High series: 1, Dorothy Meyer 411, Romelle Toussaint 370, Phyllis Matthiensen 364.

High game: Dorothy Meyer 170, Romelle Toussaint 162, Joan Stock 131.

Sunset Lanes

Men

High series: Steve Krabbenhoft, 721, Tyler Niemann 645, Lonnie Thielbar 643, Jason Pieterick 640, Tom Schwieger 636, Brandon Seibel 627, Trent Johnson 611, Jerad Schmitt 611.

High game: Jason Pieterick 267, Tyler Niemann 261, Steve Krabbenhoft 256, Wayne Niemann 254, Jerad Schmitt 247, Trent Johnson 245, Steve Haffely 243.

Women

High series: Nicole Haffely 601, Tammy Trefethren 574, Rendy Randash 500.

High game: Nicole Haffely 235, Tammy Trefethren 221.

West Acres Bowl

Men

High series: Mike Larson 756, Adam Peters 739, Larry Bormann 679.

High game: Shaun Mitzell 277, Adam Peters 268, Mike Larson 266.

Women

High series: Linda Hirchert 545, Beth Meyer 504, Trudy Ruff 481, Stacey Jorgenson 481.

High game: Pam Silseth 200, Beth Meyer 199, Jeanne Moll 195.

Softball

6

Standings

Fargo Slowpitch Fall league

Monday

Rec 3 & 4: Destroyers 6-0, MTW Towing 5-1, Signature Landscapes 5-1, Sports Bar 4-2,Mid Dakota Wheel Alignment 3-3, CI Sport 3-3, Vic's Bar and Grill #1 2-4, Sandy's Donuts 1-5, Magnum Electric Hustlers 1-5, Goldmark Gold 0-6.

Tuesday

Rec 3: Awesome Llamas 8-0, Chub's Pub #2 7-1, Western State Bank/Taxman 5-3, BHB #1 4-4, Prairie Supply 3-5, Culinex 3-5, Edward Jones 2-6, O'Leary's 0-8.

Rec 4: Luther Ford 7-1, The Bowler 6-2, Town & Country 5-3, Gustafson Law 5-3, Fusion Electric 4-4, John Deere Electronic Solutions 3-5, Designated Drinkers 2-6, Northstar Safety/Custom Decks 0-8.

Wednesday

Rec 2 & Above: Blonde Bombers 5-1, Men's Hair House/Monsta Athletics/The Box/MMB 4-2, Fuzzy Bunnies 4-2, Sickies #1 3-3, Hooligans/Bro-Dude Bombers 1-5, Coaches Corner 1-5.

Rec 3 & 4: The Imports 6-0, Pub West 5-1, Cloverdale/Core Health Chiro 4-2, Gateway Clearance Center 4-2, Strokers 3-3, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels 3-3, Old Chicago 2-4,Flying Pigs 2-4, Bernie's Booze and Beards 1-5, Fargo Brewing 0-6.

Thursday

Rec 2 & Above: The Bowler/Golf Addiction 7-1, South University Dental Association 5-3.

Rec 3 & 4 Group A: BHB #2 6-2, JSPK Child Care 5-3, Beyond Concrete/Century Builders 4-4, Becker Financial Services 3-5, Vanoverschelde 1-7, KLJ 1-7.

Rec 3 & 4 Group B: Chub's 6-2, Gateway 5-3, Harwood Saloon 5-3, Vic's Bar & Grill #2 3-5, McNeilus Steel 3-5, Gentzkow 2 2-6.

Running

6

Groups

Thursday group runs with Fargo Running Company. Running starts Thursday at 5:30 a.m. at Fargo Running Company, 1801 45th St. So., Fargo. For more information, visit www.fargorunningcompany.com

Horseshoes

6

Standings

Red River Valley League

Son of Norway 39-24, Doug's Repair 36.5-26.5, Chub's Pub 36.5-26.5, Old School 33.5-29.5, First International Bank & Trust 32-31, Northern Plains Steel 27.5-35.5, U.S. Auto Force 26-37,

Red River Valley Mixed League

Results of division play

Division 1: Conmy Clinkers 15-12, Bell State Bank 14.5-12.5, Haggie's 12.5-14.5, Empire Liquors 12-15, .

Division 2: Labby's Grill & Bar 18-9, Wild Rice 16-11, Dempsey's 14-13, Mint Installations 9-18.

Division 3: Parksite 19-8, SOS Business Solutions 14-13, JC's Corral 12-15, Absolute Service 9-18.

Basketball

6

Tryouts/Clinics

October

8, 15, 22, 29—Moorhead: 7th Annual Dragon Dribblers Basketball Clinic at Minnesota State Moorhead for boys and girls grade preschool through 8th grade. $50 fee. 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 8, 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 15, 22, 29. Walkup registration available. Contact Justin Wieck at (218) 477-2316 or wieck@mnstate.edu

16—Fargo: NDPRO fall tryouts for the 2017 season for girls currently in grades 5-11 will be held at Discovery Middle School. Grades 9-11, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Grades 6-8, noon to 2 p.m.; Grade 5, noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $20 per player. To register, go to www.ndprobasketball.com, print registration form and mail along with fee to: NDPRO, P.O. Box 10036, Fargo, N.D., 58106.

Tournaments

October

2—Fargo: 3-on-3 tournament for boys and girls grade 3 through high school at Fargo Oak Grove High School. $80 per team. Email kyle.card@oakgrovelutheran.com for registration form.

29-30—Fargo: NDPro Fall Basketball Classic for girls grades 3-8 and boys grades 3-8. $150 per team. 3-game guarantee. Contact Tim Jacobson at (701) 306-2506 or go to www.ndprobasketball.com.

November

5-Fargo: Fargo Davies boys basketball tournament for grades 6-8. 3-game guarantee. $140 team entry. Contact Bart Manson at mansonb@fargo.k12.nd.us.

18-19—Fargo: Murray McManus All-Star Tournament for boys grades 3-8 and girls grades 3-5 at Fargo Shanley High School. $130 entry per team. Contact Michael Breker at michael.breker@jp2schools.org or (701) 893-3218.

December

17-Fargo: Fargo Davies boys basketball tournament for grades 5-8. 3-game guarantee. $140 team entry. Contact Bart Manson at mansonb@fargo.k12.nd.us.

February

24-25—Fargo: Jim Hughes All-Star Tournament for boys grades 3-5 and girls grades 3-8 at Fargo Shanley High School. $130 entry per team. Contact Michael Breker at michael.breker@jp2schools.org or (701) 893-3218.

Camps

6

September

6-29—Fargo: Sanford POWER preseason hockey training camp for peewee, bantam, U12, U14. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at variable times and locations each session. $250. Registration deadline Aug. 29. Contact Phil Faught at (701) 866-1166 or email phillip.faught@sanfordhealth.org.

12-Nov. 3—Fargo: Sanford POWER fall wrestling training camp for ages 12-18. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. $290. Registration deadline Sept. 2. Contact Matt Taffe at (701) 234-7914 or email matthew.taffe@sanfordhealth.org.

12-Nov. 3—Fargo: Sanford POWER girls basketball training camp for ages 12-18. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. $290. Registration deadline Sept. 2. Contact Sam Thielen at (701) 234-7910 or email samuel.thielen@sanfordhealth.org.

19-Nov. 10—Fargo: Sanford POWER boys basketball training camp for ages 12-18. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. $290. Registration deadline Sept. 9. Contact Kendall Railing at (701) 234-7910 or email kendall.railing@sandfordhealth.org.

26-Nov. 3—Fargo: Sanford POWER preseason hockey camp for high school boys and girls. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at variable times and location each session. $335. Registration deadline Sept. 19. Contact Phil Faught at (701) 866-1166 or email phillip.faught@sanfordhealth.org.

26-Nov. 17—Fargo: Sanford POWER fall advanced swim training camp for ages 15-18. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. $290. Registration deadline Sept. 16. Contact Matt Taffe at (701) 234-7914 or email matthew.taffe@sanfordhealth.org.

26-Nov. 17—Fargo: Sanford POWER fall intermediate swim training camp for ages 11-14. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 to 9 p.m. $290. Registration deadline Sept. 16. Contact Matt Taffe at (701) 234-7914 or email matthew.taffe@sanfordhealth.org.

Outdoors

6

Events

September

26-28—Glyndon, Minn.: AKC Hunt Test at North Dakota Retriever Club on Highway 10 between Dilworth and Glyndon. Contact Bob Louiseau at (218) 850-2900 or louiseau@arvig.net.

