NEW YORK -- Meticulous planning and a democratic approach have already highlighted the early stages of Davis Love III's second stint as United States Ryder Cup captain with Tiger Woods playing a significant role as team tactician.

Love announced Rickie Fowler, JB Holmes and Matt Kuchar on Monday as three of four wildcard picks for this month's Ryder Cup against Europe, and paid tribute to the invaluable help he received from his four assistants in making those selections.

"I'll never be able to thank them enough for their devotion to this event," Love said about Woods, Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk and Tom Lehman during a news conference at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.

"They have spent an incredible amount of time, not only over the last year-and-a-half, but in the last two or three weeks flying back and forth cross-country, on the telephone."

Love will announce his final selection on Sept. 25, after the Tour Championship finishes in Atlanta, to round out his 12-man team.

Fowler, 27, a triple winner on the PGA Tour, was a member of the 2010 and 2014 teams.

Holmes, 34, known for his prodigious length off the tee, has made just one previous appearance for his country in the Ryder Cup, in 2008 when the U.S. last tasted victory over Europe.

Kuchar, 38, who is renowned for his consistency from tee to green and an uncanny ability to grind out top-10 finishes, has featured in the last three Ryder Cups.

The eight automatic qualifiers on the U.S. team, confirmed after last month's Barclays tournament, are: U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker, Brooks Koepka, Brandt Snedeker and Zach Johnson.

The U.S. will bid to end a dominant run by the Europeans, who have won three consecutive Ryder Cups and eight of the last 10, when the three-day competition starts on Sept. 30 at Hazeltine National.

Love said that he and his four assistants had deliberated the pros and cons of various contenders for captain's picks well into Sunday evening before reaching a consensus.

"There were questions late as last night," said Love. "We went through a lot of scenarios. It was a very, very tough decision but we kept coming back to these three."

With Woods having been sidelined for much of the past year while recovering from multiple back operations, Love has relied heavily on tactical input from the 14-times major champion.

"Tiger looks at things from maybe a little bit of a higher viewpoint than all of us," Love said of Woods, a veteran of seven Ryder Cups as a player. "His strategy on the golf course ... helping us prepare for a big golf tournament.

"Everybody automatically thinks, just look at the (Hazeltine National) scorecard, it's a really long course, we need long hitters. Tiger looks at it a whole lot differently.

"Over the last two or three weeks, he has made us really think hard about not only pairings but other things we need to look for in our players. He's taken the stats package that we get and has broken it down to what we really need."

Love has made it a priority that his players have a vested interest in the team that will take on holders Europe from Sept. 30-Oct. 2, so he also relied on the input of the automatic qualifiers for his wildcard selections.

"We were still watching at the end, calling guys," said Love, referring to Sunday's final round of the BMW Championship in Indiana.

"When Zach Johnson got off the golf course, I called him. When Jimmy Walker got off the golf course, I called him.

"We were waiting to talk to our team about where we were. We were really close (to the three wildcard picks) two weeks ago, but it took us until last night to finish it off."