GRAND FORKS—As the University of North Dakota football team looks to move forward after last Saturday's 27-26 loss at Bowling Green of the Mid-American Conference, Falcons first-year coach Mike Jinks told the local media in Ohio the game shouldn't have been close at halftime and his quarterback should've thrown for 600 yards.

"(UND) is a scrappy bunch, but really, to be honest, that game should have been 28-3 or 35-0 at halftime," Jinks said Monday during his weekly press conference that was streamed online.

Bowling Green, the defending MAC champion, led 21-10 at halftime after the Falcons' Scott Miller caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from quarterback James Knapke with 1:05 left in the second quarter.

Knapke finished 23-for-40 passing with 315 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Of the 315 passing yards, 69 of those came in the second half.

"That's one of those games where we should be sitting up here talking about James throwing for 600 yards and breaking the school record," said Jinks, who is a former assistant coach at Texas Tech. "We should have thrown 65, 70 times. If we're going to run this system and be married to it, we have to let him go out there and throw five picks."

Jinks also complimented UND coach Bubba Schweigert and the program.

"Hats off to North Dakota and their staff for sticking to the gameplan and not panicking," Jinks said.

UND outscored Bowling Green 16-6 in the second half. The Fighting Hawks scored with 13 seconds left when quarterback Keaton Studsrud hit wide receiver Stetson Carr for a 3-yard scoring play on third-and-goal.

Schweigert elected to go for a 2-point conversion rather than extending the game into overtime.

On the 2-point conversion, Studsrud's pass to Carr in the end zone was just off Carr's outstretched hands.

"As for our ballclub, we have to learn," Jinks said. "We did have some matchups we felt we could take advantage of. We had an opportunity to go up 17 or 21 points. Then the wheels came off for no reason other than our own.

"If we want to be the ball club we want to be, that can't happen. I'll be frank, I don't think anyone was over-excited. I won't say it felt like we lost, but we have a long ways to go."

UND, meanwhile, will open its home schedule Saturday when the Fighting Hawks host South Dakota in the annual Potato Bowl. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at the Alerus Center.

South Dakota is coming off a come-from-behind 52-49 win over Weber State on Saturday.