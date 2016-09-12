Four Gopher football players may be tied to sex assault

MINNEAPOLIS—Four Gophers football players are being investigated for a possible connection in an alleged sexual assault in Minneapolis, although it's unclear whether they are witnesses or possible suspects.

On Saturday, a Minneapolis Police Department spokesman said officers are investigating a then-unspecified case that "mentions" four Gophers football players. A records search aided by police revealed Monday it is a criminal sexual conduct case reported Sept. 3.

According to information available in the public report, the victim was a 22-year-old woman who reported being sexually assaulted early on the morning of Sept. 2. "Victim sought medical attention prior to making report," the report said.

The assault allegedly took place at an undisclosed location hours after Minnesota beat Oregon State 30-23 in their season opener at TCF Bank Stadium.

Gophers coach Tracy Claeys suspended four players for Saturday's 58-28 win over Indiana State at TCF Bank Stadium: cornerbacks KiAnte Hardin and Ray Buford, safety Dior Johnson and defensive end Tamarion Johnson.

There are no names in the police report, but police spokesman Corey Schmidt said in a statement provided to the Pioneer Press on Saturday that the department was investigating those four Gophers football players and "working to determine how they are involved in the case at this time."

Minneapolis Police Sgt. Catherine Michal repeated that statement Monday. "For the integrity of the investigation, no other information will be provided," she said.

The case has not been referred to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to review possible charges, spokesman Chuck Laszewski said Monday.

Claeys did not provide the reason for the suspensions or how long the players might be out. "They're suspended because they busted the team rules," he said Saturday. "We'll deal with it day by day."

He did not offer an update when he met with reporters Sunday.

