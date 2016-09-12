Metro high school soccer roundups

FARGO—Robert Sickels scored the go-ahead goal for Fargo South in their 3-2 win.

Jack Olson and Mason Brekke registered one goal each for Fargo Davies.

Fargo South improves to 3-0-4 and Fargo Davies falls to 3-4-0 in the EDC.

GIRLS

Moorhead 5, St. Cloud Tech 1

MOORHEAD—Lauren Hodny scored three goals for Moorhead in their 5-1 victory over St. Cloud Tech. Hodny also registered an assist.

Allison Ullness added two goals and one assist for Moorhead.

Goalie Marissa Herdt made six saves in the win.