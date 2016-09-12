Search
    Metro high school soccer roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:12 p.m.

    BOYS

    Fargo South 3, Fargo Davies 2

    FARGO—Robert Sickels scored the go-ahead goal for Fargo South in their 3-2 win.

    Jack Olson and Mason Brekke registered one goal each for Fargo Davies.

    Fargo South improves to 3-0-4 and Fargo Davies falls to 3-4-0 in the EDC.

    GIRLS

    Moorhead 5, St. Cloud Tech 1

    MOORHEAD—Lauren Hodny scored three goals for Moorhead in their 5-1 victory over St. Cloud Tech. Hodny also registered an assist.

    Allison Ullness added two goals and one assist for Moorhead.

    Goalie Marissa Herdt made six saves in the win.

