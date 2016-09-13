Fans advised to watch out for phony Vikings tickets

Aug 12, 2016; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A detailed view of the Minnesota Vikings logo on a helmet in a preseason NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium. The Vikings won 17-16. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

BURNSVILLE, Minn.—The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota is warning football fans to watch out for scammers who may be trying to sell fake tickets for the Sunday, Sept. 18, Minnesota Vikings' home debut in U.S. Bank Stadium against the Green Bay Packers.

The game is scheduled to start with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

The Better Business Bureau offers the following advice:

• Choose a reputable online ticket holder. Only the Vikings ticket office, Ticketmaster and the NFL TicketExchange can guarantee the ticket you purchase online will be valid for the game. When purchasing tickets through any other online brokers, look for the Best Business Bureau seal on their web site.

• Be leery of buying from scalpers at the event. It is always risky. The seats may be just as advertised or you may find yourself locked out of the stadium and the money you spent.

• Never wire money to someone you don't know. Any request by the seller to have you wire money to pay for the tickets should be the red flag that makes you walk away.

• Viking tickets are not sold on hard ticket stock. If you are buying tickets on the street and they are hard ticket stock, they are fake.