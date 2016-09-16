Bison Game Day: #BisonBuzz, the top social media posts from Eastern Washington game

Each week, The Forum will look back at the best social media posts from the previous North Dakota State football game.

Use the hashtags #NDSUBison, #NDSU or #BisonBuzz and your post could be used in the Bison Game Day section.

This week's top posts are from the Eastern Washington game, which was Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Fargodome. The Bison earned a dramatic 50-44 overtime victory on Gate City Bank Field.