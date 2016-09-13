President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign event in support of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,U.S., September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

"Some of you may have seen Joe Biden at the Eagles game. He told me, 'Barack, you gotta get on the Wentz wagon. We've got a new quarterback. We've got hope in Philly.' I explained to him that I am a Bears fan. We play Philly next Monday night, so I gotta stick with my team. But I do plan to go around Philly and scout out what all the fuss is about," the president said in a speech carried live on multiple national news outlets.

Laughter and boos ensued, given the support for the rookie NFL quarterback who hails from Bismarck, N.D., and played college football at North Dakota State University.

Wentz was the second overall pick in this year's NFL draft. He opened the regular season Sunday in Philadelphia, a win over the Cleveland Browns.

Vice President Joe Biden was at the game.

The Eagles play the Chicago Bears on Monday night in Chicago.

Check back to inforum.com for more on this developing story.