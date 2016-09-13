Metro High school volleyball roundups

Fargo North's Anna Elfstrum punches the ball over the net against Fargo Shanley defenders Emily Dietz and Brookelyn Dew Tuesday. Sept. 13, 2016, in the Spartandome at Fargo North High School.David Samson / The Forum

Fargo North Spartans, from left, Anna Elfstrum, Lexi Jemtrud, Emma Bartelson and Alexis Bachmeier celebrate a game point against Fargo Shanley Tuesday. Sept. 13, 2016, in the Spartandome at Fargo North High School.David Samson / The Forum

Fargo Shanley's Emily Dietz 915) leaps for a kill shot against Fargo North Tuesday. Sept. 13, 2016, in the Spartandome at Fargo North High School.David Samson / The Forum

Fargo Shanley 3, Fargo North 1

FARGO -- Emily Dietz and Katie Roberts both tallied 14 kills in the 3-1 EDC win for Fargo Shanley.

Alexis Bachmeier recorded a game-high 17 kills for the Spartans.

Fargo Shanley is now 3-2 in the EDC and 9-3 overall.

Fargo North is now 4-2 in the EDC and 8-4 overall.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Grand Forks Red River defeated Fargo South in three sets on Tuesday.

Anna Brakke paced the Bruins with two kills and Claire Johnson added four assists.

Fargo South is now 1-5 in the EDC and 2-9 overall.

WEST FARGO -- Albi Blanche recorded five aces along with 23 digs to lead West Fargo Sheyenne over Grand Forks Central 3-0 in EDC play.

Brooke Prochaska tallied 20 assists along with 11 digs for the Mustangs.

West Fargo Sheyenne is now 5-0 in the EDC and 10-2 overall.

FARGO -- Winnie Selekwa and Elise Schumacher each recorded 13 kills to lead Fargo Davies over West Fargo 3-2. Kenzee Langlie added 38 assists and tallied 25 digs for the Eagles.

Taylor Morris totaled 42 assists and Mariah Schatz had 14 kills for the Packers.

Fargo Davies is now 3-2 in the EDC and 7-4 overall.

West Fargo moves to 1-4 in the EDC and 8-8 overall.

MOORHEAD -- Brooke Tonsfeldt recorded eight kills and Brooke Carney tallied seven kills to lead Moorhead over Hawley 3-0.

Kortney Carney had 23 assists and Lexi Gilbertson added 11 digs for the Spuds. Marissa Thompson led the nuggets with seven kills.

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Faith Anderson tallied 28 kills and Sofia Reno added 27 assists in Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton’s 3-2 win over Bemidji on Tuesday.

Paige Fabre recorded 27 digs and Grace Steichen added two aces.

FARGO -- Central Cass defeated Fargo Oak Grove 3-1 on Tuesday. Marley Holt led the Grovers with 17 kills and Avery Zasada added 43 digs.

Emily Teigen tallied 11 kills in the loss.

FOSSTON, Minn. - Emily Curfman recorded 13 kills and Haley Swanson added 34 assist to lead Fosston to a 3-0 win over Moorhead Park Christian. Ingrid Swanson totaled four aces along with five kills for the Falcons.