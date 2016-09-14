Metro high school soccer roundups

MOORHEAD—Jake Holtgrewe recorded a hat trick to lead Moorhead past East Grand Forks 8-1 on Tuesday.

Noah Yak tallied two goals and Alhasan Alomar added two assists for the Spuds.

West Fargo 3, Fargo North 1

WEST FARGO—Lucas Simon scored the go-ahead goal in the second half in West Fargo's 3-1 EDC victory over Fargo North on Tuesday.

Cameron Sherrard scored a goal for the Spartans.

Fargo North is now 0-5-1 in the EDC and 1-8-1 overall.

West Fargo moved to 5-1-1 in the EDC and 8-1-1 overall.

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Grand Forks Central 3

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—West Fargo Sheyenne and Grand Forks Central played to a draw Tuesday. No other information was provided.

West Fargo Sheyenne is now 0-4-2 in the EDC and 2-6-2 overall.

Fargo Shanley 4, Grand Forks Red River 0

FARGO—Jake Reinholz netted four goals in Shanley's 4-0 EDC win over Grand Forks Red River on Tuesday.

TJ Anderson added two assists in the win for the Deacons.

Fargo Shanley is now 6-0-1 in the EDC and 10-0-2 overall.