    Metro high school soccer roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 2:52 a.m.

    Moorhead 8, East Grand Forks 1

    MOORHEAD—Jake Holtgrewe recorded a hat trick to lead Moorhead past East Grand Forks 8-1 on Tuesday.

    Noah Yak tallied two goals and Alhasan Alomar added two assists for the Spuds.

    West Fargo 3, Fargo North 1

    WEST FARGO—Lucas Simon scored the go-ahead goal in the second half in West Fargo's 3-1 EDC victory over Fargo North on Tuesday.

    Cameron Sherrard scored a goal for the Spartans.

    Fargo North is now 0-5-1 in the EDC and 1-8-1 overall.

    West Fargo moved to 5-1-1 in the EDC and 8-1-1 overall.

    West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Grand Forks Central 3

    GRAND FORKS, N.D.—West Fargo Sheyenne and Grand Forks Central played to a draw Tuesday. No other information was provided.

    West Fargo Sheyenne is now 0-4-2 in the EDC and 2-6-2 overall.

    Fargo Shanley 4, Grand Forks Red River 0

    FARGO—Jake Reinholz netted four goals in Shanley's 4-0 EDC win over Grand Forks Red River on Tuesday.

    TJ Anderson added two assists in the win for the Deacons.

    Fargo Shanley is now 6-0-1 in the EDC and 10-0-2 overall.

