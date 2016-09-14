Preps Plus: Two football games to watch

Richland opened the season in ugly fashion, getting rolled by Kindred 55-6. Since then, the Colts have won three straight, outscoring opponents 124-46. The Kindred loss was the first for the Colts under coach John Freeman, who led the Colts to a perfect 12-0 season last season. His message was simple.

"I just told them that we got to get better," Freeman said. "We just have to keep working and not get down. It's just one game and just keep driving forward. Every week we just continually get better. Our freshmen and sophomores are really impressing us and just getting better every week."

Next up is 3-1 Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page, which is coming off its first loss of the season—a 32-14 setback to Hankinson. Richland beat F-S-H-P 70-0 last season, but Freeman sees a different Spartans squad than last season.

"They look a lot better and a little more physical," Freeman said. "I don't think it'll be a light one for us at all. They scored 14 real quick on Hankinson, so I think they'll give us a challenge."

Detroit Lakes at Fergus Falls

7 p.m., Friday, at Fergus Falls

Last season was the first time in 12 years Detroit Lakes and Fergus Falls squared off in football. It did not disappoint, as the Otters handed the Lakers their only loss in the regular season.

"It's good to have that game back," Fergus Falls coach Steve Olson said. "It's always big when we play Detroit Lakes."

In the early going, Friday's game has the hints of a possible preview for the section championship. Detroit Lakes has been led by junior Ben Nordmark. He's rushed for 336 yards and six touchdowns on 37 carries for the 2-0 Lakers, who have outscored opponents 65-3 in the two wins.

"It looks like with their new coach they're going back to old school," Olson said. "They're going to hit you in the mouth and force you to play physical."

Fergus Falls also enters 2-0, but barely. After rolling Albany 25-0 in Week 1, the Otters found themselves down 20-7 at halftime and 20-14 in the fourth quarter to Pequot Lakes. The Otters scored and then stopped a two-point conversion from Pequot Lakes to hold on for a 28-26 win.

"We didn't have a start we wanted at Pequot Lakes," Olson said. "We need to play four quarters. That's the message. We're probably playing the best team we've played so far all year."