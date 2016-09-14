Barnesville's Tweeton never let arthritis stop him

Brady Tweeton of Barnesville scores a touchdown in the second quarter of the Friday, Sept. 18, 2015, game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in Glyndon. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Barnesville running back Brady Tweeton leads the Trojans with 396 yards and six touchdowns on 22 carries in two games this season despite battling arthritis.David Samson / The Forum

BARNESVILLE, Minn.—Barnesville junior running back and defensive back Brady Tweeton wants no pity. People are always asking him if he's OK. They even ask him if at 40 will he be able to move because of juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Everyone gets the same answer. "I'm fine."

Barnesville coach Bryan Strand got that answer when shin splints were causing Tweeton to limp at practice. Strand yelled at him when Tweeton said he was fine because he knew he wasn't.

"He said 'Coach, I'll be fine on game day,'' Strand said. "He games it up. He's going to game. No matter what's going on or how much pain he's in he's going to go out there and outwork everybody else."

Tweeton played a full football season with a broken finger last year. It wasn't until his mom, Ann, noticed in church his finger was crooked that they figured out it was broken. He had never mentioned any pain.

At 13, he couldn't help but mention something. He woke up and was unable to make a fist. No matter what he did his fingertips simply couldn't get to his palm. After four different doctors, Tweeton was sent to Mayo Clinic and was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis in his left wrist, elbow, ankle and toes.

"It was scary," Ann said. "You have so many questions go through your head. You didn't know if it was permanent, if it can come back. They have no idea what causes it or what triggers it."

"Instantly when I heard arthritis I was like, 'Are you serious? How is this happening?'" Brady said. "I had no idea what to think. I was so shocked. That was one of the last thoughts in my mind. I had no idea what it was."

Strand wasn't sure he'd be able to play sports.

"I've watched him since he was in fifth-grade football," Strand said. "The kid has been scoring touchdowns forever. He's fun to watch and then now we start talking about that he might not be able to play high school sports. That's a scary thing, but mom was on top of it."

Tweeton had played football since fifth grade, wrestled since he was 4 and played baseball since he was 8. Juvenile idiopathic arthritis was never going to stop him from any of that.

He did his stretches, including some for his ankles and hands during class or whenever he was sitting for long periods of time. Ann was in his ear if he ever thought about not doing his stretches. Ann delivered his Humira shots every two weeks because Brady couldn't do it himself, and he's been taking medication.

Two years after waking up unable to make a first, he's rushed for 396 yards and six touchdowns on 22 carries to go along with a touchdown catch this season for No. 3-ranked Barnesville. He will wrestle his fifth season on varsity and will play his third season of varsity baseball. He can also add a 3.90 grade-point average to his resume.

"He is the kid any parent would want their kid being like," Strand said.

Two years after waking up unable to make a fist, medication is slowly being eliminated from his routine and he was told he's arthritis free. The Tweeton's are hoping an appointment in October makes it official.

For most in Tweeton's situation, there's questions about his future and whether arthritis will come back. Not Tweeton.

"I don't really think about that," Brady said. "I'm fine and I'll be fine."